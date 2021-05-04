COVID-19 herd immunity less likely as vaccination demand shrinks, Forsyth expert says

"The daily vaccination rates have trended down ... even though all of our centers are open to walk-in," he said. "The chance to really get enough people vaccinated to eliminate (COVID-19) is becoming smaller and smaller and smaller."

As a result, Priest said, "COVID is going to be in the community for the foreseeable future, and indoor masking will be the last precaution to be lifted.

"It may become seasonal and require a booster shot, so it's really important to protect yourself and get vaccinated."

Priest said that "what's heartbreaking to me is that we will still see tragedies around COVID, even if the amount in the community is much lower and getting closer to normal.

"Because individuals will get COVID, die from COVID or be hospitalized from COVID who were not vaccinated and could have been protected."

Vaccinating ages 12 to 15

Priest said North Carolina and the nation should get a boost when children ages 12 to 15 being are approved to take the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, potentially as soon as next week.

"It's exciting because that represents another segment of the population that has not been a candidate for the vaccine," Priest said.