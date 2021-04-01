COVID-19 hospitalizations, daily case count trend upward statewide

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and the daily case count remain on the rise in North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
Meanwhile, the key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth County entered April at stable levels near seven-month lows.
"In Forsyth County, we're in a comfortable zone — not going up, but not going down," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday.
DHHS reported 2,027 new cases statewide, compared with 1,928 reported Wednesday, 1,370 on Tuesday and 1,372 on Monday.
The overall total is 916,159 for the pandemic.
After reaching a near seven-month statewide low of 859 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, DHHS reported hospitalizations were back up to 985 as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
That's the highest daily level since 995 on March 18.
Still, the statewide daily hospitalization count has been below 1,000 for 24 consecutive days.
The state reported an additional 24 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. There have been altogether 12,136 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
The statewide positive test rate dropped from 6.5% on Monday to 4.4% based on 27,953 tests performed Tuesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since May.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Caution alert
The increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed the coronavirus remains a threat even though some social gathering restrictions were lifted March 16 on top of the statewide stay-at-home curfew ending Feb. 26.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health issued a joint statement Wednesday “reminding patients and visitors to continue taking precautionary measures that are known to help limit the spread of COVID-19, such as masking and social distancing, while visiting hospitals and medical clinics, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.”
Ohl said he remains concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon in April as more individuals are traveling, whether for Easter or other events, as well as more cases of a variant.
Ohl said there would be several reasons behind the recent increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the concern is “how dramatic that uptick could be. ... We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated.”
Forsyth update
DHHS reported Thursday that Forsyth had 50 new cases after 39 were reported Wednesday and 26 cases Tuesday.
Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 31 consecutive days. The overall case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 33,408.
There was no additional COVID-19-related death listed for Forsyth. The pandemic’s death toll for Forsyth is at 361.
After 65 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there were 16 for March.
The 17-county Triad region reported 185 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, up three from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.4% out of about 1,350 tests conducted Tuesday.
Vaccinations
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at least 158,281 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 91,718 adults receiving the first dose, or about 24% of county residents, and 66,563 receiving both doses, or 17.4% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 4.91 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.19 million by medical providers and 727,005 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.99 million and 1.79 million, respectively, as of Wednesday. There have been 130,349 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 36.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 23.5% both doses.
336-727-7376