COVID-19 hospitalizations, daily case count trend upward statewide

The statewide positive test rate dropped from 6.5% on Monday to 4.4% based on 27,953 tests performed Tuesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since May.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Caution alert

The increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed the coronavirus remains a threat even though some social gathering restrictions were lifted March 16 on top of the statewide stay-at-home curfew ending Feb. 26.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health issued a joint statement Wednesday “reminding patients and visitors to continue taking precautionary measures that are known to help limit the spread of COVID-19, such as masking and social distancing, while visiting hospitals and medical clinics, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.”

Ohl said he remains concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon in April as more individuals are traveling, whether for Easter or other events, as well as more cases of a variant.