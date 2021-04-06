COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates on rise statewide. Forsyth County numbers largely stable.

The four key COVID-19 numbers continue to go in opposite directions in North Carolina — with the positive test rate and hospitalizations increasing, while case counts and deaths decrease.
Meanwhile, those same numbers remain at their lowest levels of the year in Forsyth County.
The latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, released Tuesday, lists a statewide positive test rate of 7% based on 16,045 tests performed Sunday.
It’s the highest daily level since 6.8% on March 14.
The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since last May.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
There was a increase in North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19, jumping from 946 on Monday to 982 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's hospitalization count is the highest since 990 on March 31.
Still, the statewide count has been below 1,000 for 29 consecutive days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 206 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up 34 from Monday.
'Stable position'
The increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed the coronavirus remains a threat even as some social gathering restrictions were lifted March 26 on top of the statewide stay-at-home curfew ending Feb. 26.
"I think we're in as good a shape as we could be right now," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday in referencing the safety, efficacy and availability of COVID-19 vaccine and the number of North Carolinians already vaccinated.
"Although North Carolina remains in a stable position, we cannot let our guard down," Cooper said.
"We would not have eased restrictions if we didn't think it was time."
There were 870 new cases statewide reported Tuesday, down from 1,054 on Monday, 1,382 on Sunday and 1,889 on Saturday.
Tuesday’s count is the lowest daily total since 893 on March 13. The overall total for the pandemic is 923,430.
DHHS said that as of Monday, 887,724 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.1% of the 922,560 cases at that time.
There were 16 additional deaths reported statewide Tuesday for an overall total of 12,189.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Cooper said he is optimistic about additional reopening plans in the near future, particularly in regards to summertime and public gatherings, such as Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday periods.
"As summer approaches, many people are curious about how things will change and what to expect," Cooper said.
"We're consulting with health experts, hearing from businesses and their needs, and following the science and data.
"Soon, we'll be getting forecasts of what to expect and things we can safely do by July Fourth," Cooper said.
Forsyth update
DHHS reported Tuesday that Forsyth had 13 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Forsyth has had 363 COVID-19 related deaths, including 16 in March and two so far in April.
There have been 33,611 cases for the pandemic. Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 36 consecutive days.
For Forsyth, the positive rate was 3.1% based on 400 tests performed Sunday.
“In Forsyth County, we’re in a comfortable zone — not going up, but not going down,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday.
Vaccinations
As of noon Tuesday, at least 167,859 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 96,487 adults receiving the first dose, or about 25.2% of county residents, and 71,372 receiving both doses, or 18.7% of the county’s population.
The county health department has provided 72,253 first doses and 36,085 individuals have received both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the J&J vaccine.
Statewide, 5.27 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.45 million by medical providers and 817,236 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.17 million and 1.96 million, respectively, as of Tuesday.
There have been 151,881 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 38.4% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 25.7% both doses.
For those ages 65 and older, 72.9% have received at least one dose and 65.2% are considered as fully vaccinated.
Alert system
DHHS has altered its county COVID-19 community spread alert system again, expanding from three to five tiers that now include a light yellow for moderate impact and green for low impact.
The other tiers of red (critical impact), orange (substantial impact) and yellow (significant impact) remain.
The system uses COVID-19 case rates, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county to categorize counties.
Although the latest county alert update was released Tuesday, the numbers were as of April 1.
Forsyth was shifted from yellow to light yellow, based apparently on two key COVID-19 metrics.
The first is being considered as COVID-19 having a low impact on its hospital systems. The second is having a positive test rate below 8%. Forsyth was at 3.3% as of April 1.
DHHS said the state’s county COVID-19 alert system has moved from six red, 34 orange and 60 yellow as of March 13 to no red, 21 orange, 47 yellow, 31 light yellow and Alleghany County as the lone green county.
As recently as Feb. 4, the state was at 61 red, 33 orange and six yellow counties.
The rest of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. are currently in the following alert categories:
* Orange: Davie, Randolph, Surry.
* Yellow: Davidson, Guilford, Rockingham, Stokes, Watauga, Yadkin.
* Light Yellow: Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Wilkes.
* Green: Alleghany.
