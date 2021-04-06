COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates on rise statewide. Forsyth County numbers largely stable.

The increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed the coronavirus remains a threat even as some social gathering restrictions were lifted March 26 on top of the statewide stay-at-home curfew ending Feb. 26.

"I think we're in as good a shape as we could be right now," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday in referencing the safety, efficacy and availability of COVID-19 vaccine and the number of North Carolinians already vaccinated.

"Although North Carolina remains in a stable position, we cannot let our guard down," Cooper said.

"We would not have eased restrictions if we didn't think it was time."

There were 870 new cases statewide reported Tuesday, down from 1,054 on Monday, 1,382 on Sunday and 1,889 on Saturday.

Tuesday’s count is the lowest daily total since 893 on March 13. The overall total for the pandemic is 923,430.

DHHS said that as of Monday, 887,724 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.1% of the 922,560 cases at that time.

There were 16 additional deaths reported statewide Tuesday for an overall total of 12,189.