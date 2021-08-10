COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates still rising across NC

The latest statewide case count for COVID-19 declined Tuesday from a 5 1/2-month high over the weekend, but hospitalizations and positive test rates remain sharply on the rise.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 2,985 new cases, down from 3,863 on Sunday, 6,892 on Saturday and 5,046 on Friday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.09 million COVID-19 cases and 13,768 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up nine since Monday’s report.

DHHS reported Monday that Forsyth County had 77 new cases. That followed 102 reported Sunday and another 306 cases from Friday and Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 39,045 cases and 435 deaths.

Meanwhile, the statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization count has climbed to 2,179, up 225 from Monday's report.

The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9 and the total is at its highest level since 2,291 on Feb. 10.

Statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.

The 17-county Triad region had 449 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 43 from Monday’s report.