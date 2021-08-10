 Skip to main content
COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates still rising across NC
COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates still rising across NC

Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses employers mandating vaccinations

The latest statewide case count for COVID-19 declined Tuesday from a 5 1/2-month high over the weekend, but hospitalizations and positive test rates remain sharply on the rise.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 2,985 new cases, down from 3,863 on Sunday, 6,892 on Saturday and 5,046 on Friday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.09 million COVID-19 cases and 13,768 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up nine since Monday’s report.

DHHS reported Monday that Forsyth County had 77 new cases. That followed 102 reported Sunday and another 306 cases from Friday and Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 39,045 cases and 435 deaths.

Meanwhile, the statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization count has climbed to 2,179, up 225 from Monday's report.

The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9 and the total is at its highest level since 2,291 on Feb. 10.

Statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.

The 17-county Triad region had 449 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 43 from Monday’s report.

Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.

Hospitalizations

Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

DHHS reported Tuesday that 20% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide, or 436 individuals, are among people 50 to 59 years old.

People 60 to 69 make up 16% of the hospitalizations.

Those ages 40 to 49 account for 15%.

Seventy to 79-year-olds make up 14%.

N.C. residents 19 and under represent 4% of the current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Aug. 3 that the surge in new cases is concerning since about 38% of adult Forsyth residents are unvaccinated. Around 64% of the county’s 12- to 17-year-olds also are unvaccinated.

“In the first week of July, we were averaging six to eight new cases a day, so it’s been a dramatic increase,” Swift said.

Swift said there have been few local cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“The slower we are at people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead and potentially mutate into something even more contagious,” Swift said.

Statewide numbers

The latest statewide positive test rate was 14% based on 31,488 tests conducted Sunday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.

The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 9.4% based on 700 tests conducted Sunday.

As of noon Tuesday, DHHS said 62% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.

DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.97 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.61 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 369,639 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.

DHHS says 184,040 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 198,548 have had at least one dose, or 52%.

For 18- to 24-year-olds, the partial vaccination rate is 46%, which includes the 42% of that age group which is fully vaccinated.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health resumed Tuesday the $25 gift card offer to individuals getting their first vaccine dose.

North Carolina is offering a set of four $25 gift cards as an added incentive through Aug. 31, or until the supply ends.

The set of gift cards are expected to be available at the following locations conducted either by the county health department (1), ONSMS (2) or StarMed (3).

* 437 Goldfloss St. (3): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

* 2101 Peters Creek Parkway, United Health Centers Community Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

* 930 Burke St. (1): 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

* Bowman Gray Stadium Racing, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 individuals ages 18 and older that receive their first dose will get a free admission ticket for that night’s race.

* Cooks Flea Market, 4250 Patterson Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 

* 8025 North Pointe Blvd., Suite 235 (2): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 16-20; Aug. 23-27; and Aug. 30-31.

Appointments also available at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

