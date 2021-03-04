 Skip to main content
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach four-month low in N.C. Positive test rate drops to 4.2%
COVID-19 vaccinations

Yolanda Grier, a teacher at The College Prep and Leadership Academy, answers questions before getting her COVID-19 vaccination at Winston-Salem State University recently. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

North Carolina has dropped below 1,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in nearly four months, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

DHHS reported 1,290 hospitalizations, which is at its lowest level since 1,279 on Nov. 12.

Another piece of good pandemic news: the statewide positive test rate has dropped to 4.2% — a level not seen since May. That rate was based on 28,465 tests conducted Tuesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the statewide daily case count has jumped from 1,239 on Tuesday to 2,145 on Wednesday and 2,502 on Thursday.

Tuesday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 868,056.

There were 36 COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday for an overall total of 11,399.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Forsyth update 

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County increased for the second consecutive report after reaching  

DHHS reported 81 cases Thursday, which followed 68 reported Wednesday and 47 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 32,062.

There were no deaths reported for Forsyth for the eighth consecutive day. The overall total remains at 345.

The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.

The 17-county Triad region reported 279 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, up one from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.7% out of about 1,800 tests conducted Tuesday. 

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, more than 2.64 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.44 million by medical providers and 207,818 in long-term care centers.

There have been 91,040 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 54,632 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 14.3% of county residents, and 36,408 receiving both doses, or 9.5% of the county’s population.

County health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.

He said 15% of the county’s white adult population has received a first dose, along with 8% of the Black population and 3.4% of the Hispanic population.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on how much vaccine the state makes available.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

How to get vaccinated

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled through Monday.

People can set up appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private. 

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Vaccinations are being given at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Walgreens and Harris Teeter

Walgreens lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

Vaccines will be available at some Harris Teeter stores. For more information, go to www.harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Need a COVID-19 test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. March 9, March 16 and March 23.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 to 11 a.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Pharmacy chains

Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.

Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.

