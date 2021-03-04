COVID-19 hospitalizations reach four-month low in N.C. Positive test rate drops to 4.2%

North Carolina has dropped below 1,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in nearly four months, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
DHHS reported 1,290 hospitalizations, which is at its lowest level since 1,279 on Nov. 12.
Another piece of good pandemic news: the statewide positive test rate has dropped to 4.2% — a level not seen since May. That rate was based on 28,465 tests conducted Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the statewide daily case count has jumped from 1,239 on Tuesday to 2,145 on Wednesday and 2,502 on Thursday.
Tuesday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 868,056.
There were 36 COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday for an overall total of 11,399.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Forsyth update
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County increased for the second consecutive report after reaching
DHHS reported 81 cases Thursday, which followed 68 reported Wednesday and 47 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 32,062.
There were no deaths reported for Forsyth for the eighth consecutive day. The overall total remains at 345.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.
The 17-county Triad region reported 279 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, up one from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.7% out of about 1,800 tests conducted Tuesday.
Vaccinations
As of Thursday, more than 2.64 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.44 million by medical providers and 207,818 in long-term care centers.
There have been 91,040 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 54,632 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 14.3% of county residents, and 36,408 receiving both doses, or 9.5% of the county’s population.
County health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.
He said 15% of the county’s white adult population has received a first dose, along with 8% of the Black population and 3.4% of the Hispanic population.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on how much vaccine the state makes available.
