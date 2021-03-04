COVID-19 hospitalizations reach four-month low in N.C. Positive test rate drops to 4.2%

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DHHS reported 81 cases Thursday, which followed 68 reported Wednesday and 47 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 32,062.

There were no deaths reported for Forsyth for the eighth consecutive day. The overall total remains at 345.

The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.

The 17-county Triad region reported 279 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, up one from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.7% out of about 1,800 tests conducted Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, more than 2.64 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.44 million by medical providers and 207,818 in long-term care centers.