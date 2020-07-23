North Carolina reached another daily high in hospitalizations, 1,188, as the new COVID-19 case count dropped slightly, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
The previous peak for hospitalizations was 1,179 on Tuesday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state each day since July 7.
There were 1,892 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. That brought the total state count to 106,893 as of noon Thursday. The highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases was 2,481 on July 18.
COVID-19 related deaths rose by 28 to 1,726.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported the county had 59 new cases for at least 4,402 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths was unchanged at 41.
Health officials said 2,771 Forsyth residents were counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,590.
Since North Carolina surpassed 2,000 new daily cases for the first time July 3, there have been seven daily case counts of at least 2,000. There also have been 10 daily case counts with at least 1,900.
The 16-county Triad Healthcare Preparedness Center region has more intensive-care beds in use, 423, than any other region in the state. That count includes patients with and without COVID-19.
The Triad region also has more adult COVID-19 patients in ICU at 91, while the Charlotte region has 88.
Guilford County has 4,486 total cases, while the number of deaths was unchanged at 134.
There have been at least 17,060 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.9% of statewide cases. There have been at least 291 reported deaths in the region, representing 16.8% of the statewide total.
Local perspective
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that North Carolina remains in what he called the "persistently moderately high" category for the pandemic.
He said Forsyth and Guilford are examples of the N.C. trends with case trends being modestly down in Forsyth and modestly up in Guilford over the past two weeks.
Ohl said he believes the recent decrease in infection among the Triad's Hispanic community is due primarily to better educational and testing efforts.
However, he remains concerned about community spread expanding, particularly with indoor gatherings such as churches, family and neighborhood gatherings, and individuals returning from vacations.
Ohl was pessimistic about college and high school sports being played this fall, particularly if students are not able to attend in person.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has postponed the start of public high school sports' official practices from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. On July 17, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to go to full-time remote learning for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
"High school athletics, I don't think is going to happen this fall," Ohl said.
State reaction
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 8% and 10% since at least mid-May. It was at 9% as of noon Thursday. There have been 1.52 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth, disclosed Tuesday, had 4,175 positive results out of 34,525 tests countywide for a 12.1% positive rate.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a 5% positive rate would be preferable.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat processing plants and long-term care centers.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order requiring that face masks be worn statewide in public settings as of June 26.
"For those who continue to defy basic decency and common sense because they refused to wear a mask, either wear one or don't go in the store," Cooper said Tuesday. "Refusal to wear a mask is selfish, and it infringes on the life and liberty of everyone else in the store.
"Not only is wearing the decent and neighborly thing to do; it's the best way to boost our economy."
DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 78,707 North Carolinians were considered recovered from the virus, or 78% of those who have contracted COVID-19.
Cooper and Cohen have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for delaying the state's second phase of reopening for a second time until at least Aug. 7.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital venues.
