COVID-19 hospitalizations reach six-month high statewide. Forsyth has 115 new cases.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in North Carolina have surged to a six-month high, a ripple effect from new daily case counts remaining at elevated levels over the past month.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Wednesday there were 2,304 North Carolinians hospitalized with COViD-19, primarily unvaccinated individuals infected with the delta variant.

The count is not only up 125 from Tuesday's report, but the statewide total is at its highest level since 2,374 on Feb. 9.

DHHS said it was the largest day-over-day increase in statewide hospitalizations for the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9 after being as low as 373 as recently as July 3.

The 17-county Triad region had 478 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 29 from Tuesday’s report.

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.

“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said.