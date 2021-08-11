COVID-19 hospitalizations reach six-month high statewide. Forsyth has 115 new cases.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in North Carolina have surged to a six-month high, a ripple effect from new daily case counts remaining at elevated levels over the past month.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Wednesday there were 2,304 North Carolinians hospitalized with COViD-19, primarily unvaccinated individuals infected with the delta variant.
The count is not only up 125 from Tuesday's report, but the statewide total is at its highest level since 2,374 on Feb. 9.
DHHS said it was the largest day-over-day increase in statewide hospitalizations for the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9 after being as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 478 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 29 from Tuesday’s report.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said.
“With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
DHHS reported the state had 4,963 new cases, up from 2,985 reported Tuesday.
The 6,892 cases reported Saturday is the highest since 6,959 on Jan. 29.
For Forsyth County, DHHS reported 115 new cases but no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 39,160 cases and 435 deaths.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that without another uptick in vaccinations, the county could reach daily case levels experienced in late December and January, which was the pre-vaccine peak period.
"That remains to be seen, but we have definitely seen quite an uptick," going from a 14-day average of new daily cases between eight and 10 in early July to more than 100 over the past 14 days.
Statewide totals
Across North Carolina, there have been just under 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and 13,790 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 22 since Tuesday’s report.
Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.
DHHS reported Wednesday that 20% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, or 461 individuals, are among people 50 to 59 years old.
People 60 to 69 make up 16% of the hospitalizations, or 239.
Those ages 40 to 49 account for 15%, or 346.
Seventy to 79-year-olds make up 14%, or 322.
N.C. residents ages 19 and under represent 4%, or 92.
Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant Health Inc.’s chief medical and scientific officer, said Tuesday that the health system is on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases that health officials saw in their hospitals in January.
“Unfortunately, we have more than a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions today compared to just three weeks ago,” Eskioglu said.
"More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated and they are sicker than the patients we saw during earlier surges.
“Entire families are presenting in our emergency rooms for COVID testing."
Other metrics
The latest statewide positive test rate was 12.8%, based on 17,404 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 9.5% based on 500 tests conducted Monday.
As of noon Wednesday, DHHS said 62% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.98 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.61 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 370,572 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
DHHS says 184,143 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 198,752 have had at least one dose, or 52%.
Child care clusters
On Tuesday, the latest DHHS semiweekly COVID-19 cluster report on K-12 schools and child care facilities listed four Triad daycares with active outbreaks, which means having at least five cases over a 28-day period.
West Forsyth Christian Preschool, at 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville, was listed with seven children and four staff members with cases of COVID-19.
The others are: Grace Academy Daycare, 170 Hartway Lane of Mount Airy with 10 children and one staff member; Playland Day Care Center, 198 David Smith Road of Winston-Salem with nine children; and Evans Child Development, 3844 N.C. 8 of Lexington with two children.
There were no K-12 schools in the Triad or Northwest N.C. listed as having an active cluster.
Statewide, DHHS listed 17 child care facilities and 17 K-12 schools with current outbreaks.
For the childcare facilities, there were 90 children and 23 staff listed as infected.
For the K-12 schools, the breakdown is 165 students and 10 staff.
