COVID-19 infections climb at Forsyth County Jail, with 157 inmates and 28 staffers who have tested positive

Howell said the numbers reflect the total number of people at the jail who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was identified at the end of November. Some inmates may have been released or recovered from the virus during the period of the outbreak, she said.

"There are not currently 157 Detention Center residents who are positive within the Detention Center," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement that the "numbers are forever changing."

"We are in the middle of a pandemic, not only in Forsyth County but worldwide," he said. "We are committed to the safety of the residents of the Detention Center. We will continue to be vigilant as we combat this pandemic in the Detention Center and in our community."

Kimbrough could not be reached for further comment.

Triad Abolition Project, Forsyth County Community Bail Fund and Prisoner Outreach Initiative have all criticized the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on how it has handled the COVID-19 outbreak.