COVID-19 key metrics continue to shift into wrong direction

Key COVID-19 public health metrics continue to trend in the wrong direction after five weeks of the state's Phase 2.5 reopening step.
Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 29.3% from 175,815 to 227,431 as of 12:30 p.m. Friday. The death toll has increased by 29.7% from 2,889 to 3,747
Forsyth County's total death toll has been at 104 since Sept. 30. Total cases increased by 39 in Friday's report after adding 84 in Thursday's. The current total is 7,540.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there are 1,065 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.
That's not only up 37 from Thursday, but also is the highest level since being 1,070 on Aug. 13. The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 20.
The new case total increased by 2,034 in Friday's report for a total of 227,431 since mid-March. The 2,428 new cases reported Thursday made for the largest daily count in the state since a record 2,585 on Aug. 28.
COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday rose by 25 to 3,747, including 168 already for October.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Tuesday it is too soon to determine whether any recent easing of restrictions has contributed to the uptick in the key COVID-19 metrics.
On Oct. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 169 allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
“There is no one hotspot statewide,” Cohen said. “As people move around more, there are more opportunities for this virus to spread.
“We’re seeing this in our trends, which have moved in the wrong directions in the past week."
In North Carolina, positive coronavirus tests made up 5.7% of the 34,219 tests conducted Wednesday, the latest day reported.
That's down from 7.4% on Sunday — the highest the rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate was as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
