COVID-19 key metrics continue to shift into wrong direction

Key COVID-19 public health metrics continue to trend in the wrong direction after five weeks of the state's Phase 2.5 reopening step.

Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 29.3% from 175,815 to 227,431 as of 12:30 p.m. Friday. The death toll has increased by 29.7% from 2,889 to 3,747

Forsyth County's total death toll has been at 104 since Sept. 30. Total cases increased by 39 in Friday's report after adding 84 in Thursday's. The current total is 7,540.

The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there are 1,065 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.

That's not only up 37 from Thursday, but also is the highest level since being 1,070 on Aug. 13. The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 20.

