COVID-19 key metrics in N.C. start moving slowly in opposite directions

The slight increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat even though another round of social gathering restrictions was lifted Friday.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he is concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.

“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.

Ohl said there will be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.

Forsyth update

DHHS reported Tuesday that Forsyth had 26 new cases.

Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 29 consecutive days. The overall case count for the pandemic is at 33,319.

There was no COVID-19 related death listed for Forsyth in the report. COVID-19’s death toll in Forsyth is at 360.

After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 15 so far in March.