COVID-19 key metrics in N.C. start moving slowly in opposite directions

Key COVID-19 metrics appear to be going slowly in opposite directions, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.
There were just two deaths listed statewide in DHHS’ report Tuesday, along with 1,370 new cases.
For the pandemic, there have been 12,087 COVID-19 related deaths and 912,203 cases.
DHHS said, as of Monday, 876,108 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 910,833 cases at that time.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, the positive test rate has climbed from 4.1% on March 24 to 6.2% based on 22,255 tests performed Sunday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
After reaching a near seven-month statewide low of 859 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, DHHS reported hospitalizations were up to 924 as of noon Tuesday.
The daily hospitalization count has been below 1,000 for 23 consecutive days.
The slight increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat even though another round of social gathering restrictions was lifted Friday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he is concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.
“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.
Ohl said there will be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.
Forsyth update
DHHS reported Tuesday that Forsyth had 26 new cases.
Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 29 consecutive days. The overall case count for the pandemic is at 33,319.
There was no COVID-19 related death listed for Forsyth in the report. COVID-19’s death toll in Forsyth is at 360.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 15 so far in March.
The 17-county Triad region reported 184 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 2 from Monday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.2% out of about 350 tests conducted Sunday.
Vaccinations
As of noon Tuesday, at least 152,837 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 89,698 adults receiving the first dose, or about 23.5% of county residents, and 63,139 receiving both doses, or 16.7% of the county’s population.
Three providers in Forsyth — Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Department of Public Health and Novant Health Inc. — are working together to distribute vaccines.
Statewide, 4.71 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.04 million by medical providers and 674,746 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.91 million and 1.68 million, respectively, as of Tuesday.
There have been 124,008 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 35.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 22% both doses.
