COVID-19 levels on rise in parts of Triad; Forsyth remains at medium

Forsyth County remains in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread, while four Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties are four of the five statewide in the high category.
The latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, posted Thursday, also has Alleghany and Davie in the medium category.
Listed in the high category are Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.
Whereas, medium signifies that people at high risk for getting very sick from the virus should mask up.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.
Forsyth was reported with 185 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 145 and 73 in the previous two reports.
The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 14, compared with 10.7 and 7.9 in the previous two reports.
Also, 3.1% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.6% and 2.7% the previous two weeks.
Flu update
Meanwhile, the Triad, Northwest N.C. and state had a slight decline in influenza and RSV cases again last week, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ dashboard.
DHHS reported one flu-related death confirmed in the state last week — in the 5-to-17 age group — for an overall count of 91 since the official flu season began Oct. 1.
Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.
For example, DHHS said in the latest report there were an additional 12 flu-related deaths confirmed from previous weeks.
The highest weekly total for confirmed flu-related deaths so far is 18 for the week that ended Nov. 26.
There have been 60 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 20 in the 50-to-64 age group, nine in the 25-to-49 age group, and two in the 5-to-17 age group.
There were 1,252 new confirmed cases statewide as reported by hospitals last week, the lowest weekly count since late October and down from 1,832 in the previous report. The vast majority of cases are Type A (not subtyped).
The dashboard listed the flu as representing 2.9% of all Triad and Northwest N.C. emergency department visits last week, down from 3.2% in the previous report.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said some of the current wave is likely related to reduced mask wearing as COVID-19 has stabilized, as well as increased transmission rates within schools.
Ohl said that as of mid-December, RSV cases are down enough "to be almost out of the picture."
"Influenza is still up high, but we may have come past the current peak."
Forsyth COVID-19 status
Forsyth had three additional COVID-19 related deaths last week, along with reaching a nearly three-month high in new weekly case count, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard report Wednesday.
The county has had 936 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.
DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.
Two of the Forsyth deaths were confirmed last week, while the third death occurred in a previous week.
There have been 506 males and 429 females who have died in Forsyth from COVID-19.
Those ages 75 and older represent 492 of the Forsyth COVID-related deaths, along with 213 ages 65 to 74, 185 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 17, and one whose age has not been disclosed.
Meanwhile, there were 680 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, up from a revised 567 and 410 in the previous two reports.
It is the highest weekly case count since 798 for the week that ended Sept. 24.
About 20%, or 136, of the latest weekly cases were considered as reinfections.
Richard Craver: 5 stories that defined 2022
As we learned to live with COVID-19 in our communities during 2022, the local news focus on my beats centered once again on public health, legislative and economic developments.
Forsyth County's largest employer — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at more than 13,000 workers — became a part of the national healthcare consolidation churn for the second time.
After tying its future in October 2019 to Atrium Health in a "strategic combination" featuring a long-sought medical school in Charlotte, Baptist became on Dec. 2 part of the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system when Atrium merged with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health.
The great debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina came close to reaching an agreement between the state House and Senate in June, only to be carried over into the 2023 session by Republican legislature leaders.
That meant between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries were forced to wait another year for action as North Carolina remained one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.
The stunning overnight collapse of United Furniture Industries Inc. on Nov. 22 permanently closed five Triad facilities — where it was reported to have had between 530 and 600 employees, including between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem. United also eliminated 199 jobs in ending local production in July.
United's shutdown — one of the largest manufacturing job cuts in the nation at 2,700 overall — sent employees into a job market offering the promise of other manufacturing employment and the nation's most stringent unemployment benefits.
A major factor of COVID-19 during 2022 involved more Triad residents becoming overwhelmed by medical debt burdens, an issue that became heated talking point in the legislature.
A local example was Kernersville resident Alicia Pender, whose life turned into a physical and emotional tailspin since her COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020.
However, what is causing Pender the most stress, she said, is being overwhelmed by more than $30,000 in COVID-19 related medical bills.
In April, the nearly 18-year saga surrounding controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White came to a conclusion when she closed her practice as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.
White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations six times before closing her practice, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
