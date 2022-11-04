COVID-19 levels remain low and stable in Triad, but flu infections are rising

Forsyth County and all of the Triad remain at the low level for community spread of COVID-19, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Thursday.

However, 18 counties — including Ashe and Watauga — have been elevated again to the medium level.

Meanwhile, the Triad and Northwest N.C., as well as every region in the state, are experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases of the flu, according to Thursday’s update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ flu dashboard.

The dashboard listed the flu as representing 2.1% of all Triad and Northwest N.C. emergency department visits last week, trailing only the Triangle with 2.2%.

In the past week, the number of confirmed flu cases statewide jumped from about 900 to more than 2,300. The vast majority are the Type A H1N1 strain without a subtype.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

By those standards, Forsyth isn't far from returning to the medium level as well.

Forsyth was reported with 116 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 53 and 111 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 7.8, compared with 8.3 and 11 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.4% and 2.9% the previous weeks.

Before the Oct. 6 CDC update, Forsyth had been considered in the high category for 13 consecutive weeks.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said that while the key metrics used by DHHS to determine COVID-19 community spread are stable, there's a likelihood of a modest uptick during the winter months.

Driving that winter increase will depend on which of the latest omicron subvariants arrive here, how they spread and how successful they are at eluding the latest vaccine boosters.

"They are starting to get some traction here in N.C. because they are a little bit more transmissible, but they are not taking off quite as fast as BA.4 and BA.5 did last summer," Ohl said.

"They don't appear to be any more severe, and that's good news, but they may evade pre-existing immunity a bit more.

"That means if you got COVID early in the pandemic, the delta version in 2021 or the omicron version from January and February, you might get it again as a COVID cold," Ohl said.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday there were 24 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Thursday, down from 19 as of Oct. 27.

Swift said he also expects to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases during the winter months as more people gather inside.

Flu projections

Forsyth and most parts of the Triad are experiencing a significant wave of influenza during the first five weeks of the annual season that runs from Oct. 1 through March 31.

Ohl said some of the current wave is likely related to reduced mask wearing as COVID-19 has stabilized, as well as increased transmission rates within schools.

Ohl said it's possible there could be two distinct periods of flu this time around.

"One scenario is we're having this big surge of influenza now, then it tapers off, and then the (typical) January and February peaks aren't as high," Ohl said.

"The other possible scenario is it just keeps going and continues to be a bugaboo throughout the whole flu season because it can shift around immunologically."

Ohl stressed the importance of the flu vaccine, particularly among the elderly if they have chronic lung issues or those with breathing problems.

"The current prevalence of flu also reflects reduced vaccination rates," Ohl said.

"People have gotten lax about the flu vaccine because of all the attention on COVID vaccine."

Forsyth update

DHHS reported Wednesday that 11 more Forsyth residents have died of COVID-19-related causes, the second-highest count in the state’s weekly report since the height of the omicron surge in mid-February.

DHHS lists Forsyth with 915 confirmed deaths related to the pandemic since mid-March 2020, including 450 who were 75 years and older.

According to the weekly report released Wednesday, there was just one death listed for the week that ended Oct. 29.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the county had its first week over week increase in cases in four DHHS COVID-19 dashboard reports at 423.

That’s up from 303 cases for the week that ended Oct. 22. That weekly count was at its lowest level since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

About 14.4%, or 61, of those counted as a confirmed case last week were considered as being re-infected.

Forsyth has had 115,923 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.