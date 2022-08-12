COVID-19 levels still considered high in Forsyth and 9 other Triad counties, CDC says

For a sixth consecutive week, Forsyth County has high levels of COVID-19 based on federal Centers for Disease Control standards.

Over the past 11 weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high-level category nine times.

Of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C., Alleghany shifted from low to high, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham moved from medium to high, while levels of COVID-19 in Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin remained high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Ashe and Watauga counties moved from low to medium and Alamance and Wilkes counties remained at medium.

There are 59 counties in the state considered to have high levels of COVID, down from 69 in the previous CDC report.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 295 new cases per every 100,000 people, compared with 285, 308 and 236 in the three previous reports.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday the county was at a 30% positive test rate last week — up from 28% in the previous report and at the highest level since the tail end of the omicron wave in late January.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 15.9, compared with 16.7, 16.3 and 11.9 in the three previous reports.

Also, 4.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared, slightly higher than in the three previous reports.

Swift said that as, of Thursday, there were 36 county residents in a local hospital with a COVID-19 infection. That’s up from 31 residents last week.

Both Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said Forsyth’s current status in the high community level category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors since it is a health-care system hub for northwest N.C.

Forsyth status

Forsyth County reported an additional three COVID-19 related deaths this week, while the weekly case count dropped slightly for the first time in four weeks, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 860 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 6 was 1,115, down from a revised 1,211 the previous week.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 16% were people who have had COVID-19 previously but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

In April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 107,247 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 29,670, down nearly 10% from 32,920 the previous week.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,576, or 15.4%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at least 3.05 million.

There were 37 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 25,724.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,354, up from a revised 1,350 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,322 last week, up 59 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 284 COVID-19 patients, up 23 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations. The BA.5 subvariant made up more than 66% of new cases from mid to late July.