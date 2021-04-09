COVID-19 mass-testing sites close in Winston-Salem, Charlotte

The combination of higher COVID-19 vaccination rates and lower demand for testing led Novant Health Inc. to close its screening assessment centers in Winston-Salem and Charlotte on Friday.
Novant is asking that individuals seeking a COVID-19 test go to its primary care and pediatric clinics or its GoHealth Urgent Care partnership clinics.
The system listed only decreased demand as the reasoning for its decision.
John Howard, chief operating officer for its Physician Network, said in a statement that, "We ask our community members to join us in our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
Cone Health, Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of their testing clinics.
Novant began offering COVID-19 testing at the former Sears Auto Center in September.
The real-estate arm of Novant bought the Sears Auto Center and the mall department store building for $14.5 million in October 2018. The testing site was the first medical use for the property.
Novant said it chose the site because it is accessible by public transportation, it can accommodate more patients and it offers extended hours of service.
The system has seven GoHealth clinics in the Triad: 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons; 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville; 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington; 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville; 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem; 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem; and 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem.
Novant said it has administered more than 540,000 COVID-19 tests systemwide.
To schedule a COVID-19 test, go to www.gohealthuc.com/nc. For more information on how to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, go to GetVaccinated.org.
The COVID-19 dashboard from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has shown a decline in testing over the past 30 days.
The number of people getting tested statewide has ranged between 11,789 on Monday to 51,738 on March 10.
In Forsyth County since March 26, between 350 and 1,600 people have been tested daily.
As of noon Thursday, at least 174,042 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 98,825 adults receiving the first dose, or about 25.9% of county residents, and 75,217 receiving both doses, or 19.7% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 5.52 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina. DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.26 million and 2.09 million, respectively, as of Thursday.
There have been 166,842 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 39.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 27.5% both doses.
For those ages 65 and older, 73.4% have received at least one dose and 66.6% are considered fully vaccinated.
Photos: Novant opens consolidated COVID-19 testing center at former Sears Auto Center
