COVID-19 mass-testing sites close in Winston-Salem, Charlotte

The combination of higher COVID-19 vaccination rates and lower demand for testing led Novant Health Inc. to close its screening assessment centers in Winston-Salem and Charlotte on Friday.

Novant is asking that individuals seeking a COVID-19 test go to its primary care and pediatric clinics or its GoHealth Urgent Care partnership clinics.

The system listed only decreased demand as the reasoning for its decision.

John Howard, chief operating officer for its Physician Network, said in a statement that, "We ask our community members to join us in our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Cone Health, Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of their testing clinics.

Novant began offering COVID-19 testing at the former Sears Auto Center in September.

The real-estate arm of Novant bought the Sears Auto Center and the mall department store building for $14.5 million in October 2018. The testing site was the first medical use for the property.