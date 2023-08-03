The three key COVID-19 measuring sticks — emergency department visits, hospital admissions and wastewater samples — are trending up in North Carolina and nationally.

For example, hospital admissions reached a near four-month high of 239 last week, according to Wednesday's update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard,

State and local infectious diseases experts cautioned Thursday that the increases have been expected as part of COVID-19 becoming a regularly circulating respiratory virus.

"We all want to forget about COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not done with us yet," said Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious diseases expert with Cone Health.

CNN reported that among the factors contributing to the increases: more people traveling this summer; record-breaking heat keeping more people indoors for longer periods; U.S. vaccination numbers suggesting it has been a while since most Americans have had a COVID-19 booster; and antibody protection from previous infections has probably waned.

Cone said that as of Wednesday, Cone-affiliated hospitals had 22 patents with COVID-19 or waiting for a bed. That's up from five on May 1, but down from 89 on Aug. 2, 2022.

"We are seeing more people in our hospitals with COVID, and heading to the doctor for COVID," Snider said. "Those numbers will likely increase as children head to school and we head into fall."

The 239 hospital admissions statewide as of July 30 were up 48 from the previous report.

Since DHHS halted its overall COVID-19 updates on May 10, the state's weekly case count has been as low as 117 for the week that ended June 24.

The wastewater monitoring founded 17.3 million COVID-19 virus particles statewide, up from 14.2 million the previous week and the highest level since 17.3 million for the week that ended April 8.

Meanwhile, 1.8% of all statewide emergency room visits were related to COVID-19, up from 1.5% the previous report.

"We expect COVID-19 trends to rise and fall," DHHS said in a statement.

"While the public health emergency in response to COVID-19 has ended, COVID-19 is still with us and we expect it to continue to be with us.

"Fortunately, we have the tools for people to protect themselves and each other, including access to vaccines, testing and treatment, to help manage COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases."

DHHS added that newly available is an RSV vaccine "that may be beneficial for people 60 years and older."

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease physician with Novant Health Inc., advised that the most vulnerable members of our community, including older individuals and those with chronic medical issues, can get a second bivalent booster vaccine dose.

"These individuals should talk to their medical providers to learn more," Priest said.

"We do anticipate, as in most years, we will have several respiratory viruses circulating this fall. Those will include, but are not limited to, COVID, influenza and RSV — all of which can be quite serious."

Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said the size of what he called a COVID-19 "wavelet is much smaller than the surges during December and last summer."

Ohl said the new XBB omicron booster vaccine is projected to be available in mid-September.

"Most will want to wait until this vaccine is out to be boosted," Ohl said. "At this time, this booster looks to be an excellent match for current circulating COVID-19 variants.

"Those who have serious underlying chronic illnesses, or who are immunocompromised, should talk with their doctor about whether an earlier booster is recommended."