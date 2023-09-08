There’s a good-news, bad-news in the latest phase of COVID-19, infectious diseases experts said this week.

The bad: The three key measuring sticks — emergency department visits, hospital admissions and wastewater samples — are climbing to their highest levels since the national public-health emergency was declared over on May 10.

The good: The severity of COVID-19 infections has diminished greatly during what Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist calls a “wavelet” of cases since late July.

“That makes this phase different and colors how we look at things,” Ohl said Thursday in his first COVID-19 briefing since the end of the emergency.

“As (COVID) becomes more in an endemic stage and like a (respiratory) virus, the steps to protect ourselves don’t have to be as intense” for those under age 70 and not immunocompromised.

“For a school or a workplace to reintroduce masking for COVID or any respiratory virus, it would really have to be getting in the way of its mission — lots of students or employees sick, a lot of teachers out.”

Ohl, along with Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest, became familiar voices during the pandemic.

Priest advises that the most vulnerable members of our community, including older individuals and those with chronic medical issues, get a second bivalent booster vaccine dose.

“We do anticipate, as in most years, we will have several respiratory viruses circulating this fall,” Priest said. “Those will include, but are not limited to, COVID, influenza and RSV — all of which can be quite serious.”

Ohl said he has been getting feedback about “why aren’t we masking again, doing social distancing again” with the key metrics rising.

“It’s because we don’t have to, just like we don’t pull out a community mask standard with flu season or have a mandate for our schools.

“Because we can all protect ourselves, there’s not a real reason anymore for the whole community at large to be masking all the time unless a new variant really throws us a left turn,” Ohl said.

“For those who feel the need for protection, go for it.”

Key metrics

DHHS halted its overall weekly COVID-19 dashboard updates on May 10.

Ohl said that while the Atrium doesn’t count the COVID-19 case numbers “like we did during the actual emergency phase of the pandemic, they are pretty high over the past month or so.”

The BA.2.86 subvariant of the original omicron variant that surfaced in early 2022 has received the most attention during the wavelet.

Ohl said it appears to be less prevalent in North Carolina than in other states.

“There is hope this subvariant may not be as transmissible, doesn’t cause any more severe disease than the other omicron variants and isn’t spreading as fast as what would create a lot of concern,” Ohl said. “It may a little more immune evasive.”

Still, statewide COVID-19 hospital admissions reached a near four-month high of 493 last week. That’s up from 484 last week and the highest since 520 for the week that ended March 11.

Meanwhile, 4.1% of all statewide emergency room visits last week were related to COVID-19, up from 3.9% the previous report. It’s the highest COVID-19-related level since 4.5% for the week that ended Feb. 11.

Ohl also pointed to wastewater samples finding more COVID-19 presence during the wavelet.

The wastewater monitoring found 36.2 million COVID-19 virus particles statewide, according to Wednesday’s update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard,

That’s up from 28.8 million the previous week and the highest level since the peak of 57.1 million for the week that ended Jan. 4, 2023.

“For the Triad, the wastewater samples are as high as they were during the omicron phase,” Ohl said.

Why get the booster?

Because the vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, Ohl recommends that individuals consider getting the next COVID-19 booster shot when it becomes available within the next few weeks.

Ohl said getting the next booster shot would serve to “top you off” immunity-wise within two weeks.

“It will have faster than the original vaccinations because we’re kind of waking up the immune system,” Ohl said.

Ohl suggested that with 97% of North Carolinians either having had some COVID-19 vaccine, recovered from a case of COVID-19, or both, “that has created a level of community immunity to most of the variants.”

“We may know of people who have shown symptoms or become ill, but most are not winding up in the hospital and the symptoms tend to be a mild or bad cold and go away after three or four days,” Ohl said. “Only about 7% to 10% of those getting COVID are losing their sense of smell and taste.

“The number of people dying from COVID has become almost trivial compared to what it was during the delta phase — the one that slammed us the hardest.

“The number of deaths in our healthcare system is roughly 5% of what it was two years ago ... that’s good news.”

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, infectious disease specialist with Duke Health, said Wednesday there is concern that individuals will choose not to get the next booster shot because of having to bear the cost since the federal public health emergency expired.

“There have been offers put forward by the federal government and the companies who say we don’t want anyone left behind in this, financially,” Wolfe said.

“It remains to be seen how that plays out, and it does bother me that there’s a risk here, that the message of vaccination will get to people … but also the access gets restricted.”

“That doesn’t mean people still do not still get long COVID,” Wolfe said. “That doesn’t mean there’s no interruptions to work and scheduling and family and all the rest.”