COVID-19 numbers continue to drop at Forsyth County Jail. Jail has a total of three active COVID-19 cases among inmates

Forsyth County Jail's had three active COVID-19 cases among its inmates on Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Reports are released each Tuesday and Friday and active cases had been steadily declining over past few weeks at the jail. On Feb. 16, the jail reported no active COVID-19 cases, then reported two active cases on Feb. 19.

The jail has had as many as 88 active cases among inmates.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the jail had 309 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in November, with 247 cases among inmates and 62 cases among staffers. The jail has not reported any COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Tuesday, the jail had 573 inmates. It had 564 inmates on Friday.

Forsyth County Jail still has the largest COVID-19 outbreak among correctional facilities in North Carolina, just ahead of Mecklenburg County Jail. The Mecklenburg County Jail had 287 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 40 staffers. The jail has had one COVID-19 related death. Mecklenburg County officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that the jail has not had a COVID-19 related death.