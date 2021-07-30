COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in Forsyth, across NC as mask mandate gives way to vaccination push

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the positive test rate remain at elevated levels in Forsyth County and statewide as the delta variant continues its spread, mostly among the unvaccinated.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 81 new cases and an additional COVID-19 related death
Since the onset of the pandemic, 37,880 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus, with 846 new cases so far in July. There have been 433 COVID-19-related deaths.
Forsyth has reported 86, 82 and 81 new cases over the past three days. The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was Feb. 27, with 92.
Those daily count totals are concerning, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift, because, during the first week of July, Forsyth was averaging 13 new cases a day.
Swift issued a warning Tuesday that the daily case count could jump to between 80 and 100 by October unless more people get vaccinated. About 39% of adult county residents are unvaccinated.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Statewide, DHHS reported 3,199 new cases, down slightly from the five-month high of 3,268 reported Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.05 million COVID-19 cases and 13,635 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 17 since Wednesday’s report.
It’s not surprising that the delta variant has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in recent weeks, said David Montefiori, director of the Laboratory for AIDS Vaccine Research and Development at Duke University Medical Center.
“It is now at a level where it is much, much more contagious than the virus has ever been before,” Montefiori said Wednesday.
“Unless we can shut this pandemic down, it’s possible this virus is going to continue to become even more contagious and be even more of a problem.”
Elevated numbers
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at 1,168 as of noon Friday, up 27 from Thursday’s DHHS report.
The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was April 19, with 1,170.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 224 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, up 12 from Thursday’s report.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase for at least the next two weeks.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said. “With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
The statewide positive test rate was 9.5% based on 31,578 tests, down from 10.8% in Wednesday’s report. The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher was Feb. 3, with 14%.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 6.8% based on 900 tests conducted Wednesday.
Eighty of the state’s 100 counties, including Forsyth, are considered at either high or substantial levels for COVID-19 community spread, according to CDC data.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that the jump in key COVID-19 metrics is a reflection of the fact "that we stopped paying attention to COVID in May."
On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
There were concerns at the time about an honor system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.
Although the remaining statewide indoor mask restrictions expire at 5 p.m. Friday, Cooper and Cohen strongly recommend everyone wear a mask indoors at public gatherings.
“Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. Schools know what to do,” Cooper said Thursday. “Our focus is on getting more people vaccinated.
Vaccinations
As of Wednesday, 61% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 57% listed as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Friday, 4.91 million adult North Carolinians were fully vaccinated.
About 4.55 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 362,596 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 181,209 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 47% of the county population. Including those residents, 193,277 have had at least one dose, or 51%.
“There are a few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case, but 94% are people who are not fully unvaccinated,” Swift said.
“From the beginning, it’s been a race between vaccines vs. the virus. The slower we are of people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead.”
Swift said he remains concerned about 65% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 24 being unvaccinated with the currently limited mask restrictions, “given you tend to be around more people, so there is more of a chance of being exposed.”
Cooper said Thursday that "after months of low numbers, our trends have turned sharply in the wrong direction. I want to be clear about why."
“Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence. The evidence is stark and clear that if you don’t get vaccinated, not only will you cause problems for yourself. You will cause problems for other people.
“We’re all in this together,” Cooper said. “There is only one way out of this pandemic, and that is through vaccination.”
336-727-7376