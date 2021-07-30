COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in Forsyth, across NC as mask mandate gives way to vaccination push

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.05 million COVID-19 cases and 13,635 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 17 since Wednesday’s report.

It’s not surprising that the delta variant has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in recent weeks, said David Montefiori, director of the Laboratory for AIDS Vaccine Research and Development at Duke University Medical Center.

“It is now at a level where it is much, much more contagious than the virus has ever been before,” Montefiori said Wednesday.

“Unless we can shut this pandemic down, it’s possible this virus is going to continue to become even more contagious and be even more of a problem.”

Elevated numbers

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at 1,168 as of noon Friday, up 27 from Thursday’s DHHS report.

The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was April 19, with 1,170.

By comparison, statewide hospitalizations dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.

The 17-county Triad region had 224 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, up 12 from Thursday’s report.