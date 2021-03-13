COVID-19 numbers continue to trend downward in Forsyth County

The key COVID-19 metrics continues to trend downward in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
However, DHHS said the latest report was affected by technical issues with the state COVID reporting system, resulting in the case and test counts being artificially lower,
Because DHHS is no longer providing daily reports on Sunday, Monday's report will reflect the missing data from Saturday.
There were 27 daily cases reported for Forsyth, which represents the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.
By comparison, there were 70 cases reported Friday and 49 on Thursday.
The daily case total has remained below 100 for 12 consecutive reports — and for 20 of the past 23 days. The overall case total for the pandemic is at 32,495.
There were no additional deaths reported for Saturday after there were five reported Friday. There have been 357 COVID-19 related victims in the county since the pandemic began about a year ago.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Local and state infectious disease experts said there was the potential for a short-term uptick in cases, positive test rates and hospitalizations as more local and statewide COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the past month.
Statewide
The missing COVID-19 case total was reflected in the statewide report as well with 888 cases, compared with 1,998 for Thursday and 2,061 for Wednesday.
Friday’s case total was the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 882,715.
There were 28 COVID-19 related deaths reported Saturday for an overall total of 11,691.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,028 in Saturday’s report, down nine from the previous report. COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide have been above 1,000 every day since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 241 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday, up five from Friday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 18 weeks.
Positive tests
The statewide positive test rate was at 5.4% based on 44,490 tests conducted Thursday. Tuesday’s 3.4% was the lowest statewide rate since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.4% out of about 600 tests conducted Thursday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
“Our percent of positivity is bumping around 3.5% to 4%, which is nice and comfy,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday.
When it comes to community transmission of COVID, Ohl said “we’re somewhere between moderate and mild-to-minimal right now, maybe a little bit toward on the mild-to-minimal side.”
Vaccinations
As of Friday, there had been at least 107,654 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 65,358 adults receiving the first dose, or about 17.1% of county residents, and 42,296 receiving both doses, or 11.1% of the county’s population.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said Wednesday that the health department had administered as of Monday 28,578 first doses and 17,097 second doses.
Swift said that 55% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 50% of those ages 65 to 74.
As of Friday, 3.16 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.13 million by medical providers and 223,504 in long-term care centers.
About 18.6% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 11.5% both doses.
DHHS is separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.95 million and 1.18 million, respectively, as of Friday. There also have been 31,410 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
Vaccine advocacy coalition
A coalition of six North Carolina health-care advocacy groups issued a statement in support of getting vaccinated regardless of dose available.
The coalition is comprised of the N.C. Medical Society, N.C. Academy of Family Physicians, N.C. Healthcare Association, N.C. Community Health Center Association, N.C. Association of Local Health Directors, and N.C. Public Health Association.
"We strongly encourage everyone currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible," according to their statement.
"Getting vaccinated with one of the three authorized vaccines is crucial to stemming the severity of the illness caused by the COVID-19 virus and the spread of its more transmissible variants. ... Getting a vaccine will help end this pandemic."
Mike Zelek, president of N.C. Public Health Association, said that "we have three vaccines that are all safe, effective and allow you to do the things you love and see the ones you love without getting sick."
The coalition said that "being vaccinated is the most important thing, not which vaccine you receive since they all offer protection."
“If you are wondering about which vaccine is the best for you, I’ll keep it simple, with all three vaccines being safe and effective, the best vaccine for you is the one available to you at your appointment,” said Stacie Saunders, president of N.C. Association of Local Health Directors.
