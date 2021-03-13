COVID-19 numbers continue to trend downward in Forsyth County

DHHS is separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.95 million and 1.18 million, respectively, as of Friday. There also have been 31,410 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

Vaccine advocacy coalition

A coalition of six North Carolina health-care advocacy groups issued a statement in support of getting vaccinated regardless of dose available.

The coalition is comprised of the N.C. Medical Society, N.C. Academy of Family Physicians, N.C. Healthcare Association, N.C. Community Health Center Association, N.C. Association of Local Health Directors, and N.C. Public Health Association.

"We strongly encourage everyone currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible," according to their statement.

"Getting vaccinated with one of the three authorized vaccines is crucial to stemming the severity of the illness caused by the COVID-19 virus and the spread of its more transmissible variants. ... Getting a vaccine will help end this pandemic."

Mike Zelek, president of N.C. Public Health Association, said that "we have three vaccines that are all safe, effective and allow you to do the things you love and see the ones you love without getting sick."