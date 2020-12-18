COVID-19 outbreak at Forsyth jail increases by 11 cases to 48

Millner-Murphy said two staff members tested positive for the virus after Thanksgiving. The positive cases were reported to the county health department and DHHS.

Millner-Murphy and Lilley said Thursday that the cause for the surge has not been determined. Millner-Murphy said Friday the cause remains unknown.

Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday he believes the surge in cases is related in part to inmates and staff being exposed to infected individuals from the initial outbreak.

"That's one of the tough things about COVID-19 is that it is so contagious," Swift said. "You see that no matter where a person is."

There has been criticism from protesters in recent months over how the Forsyth detention center has handled the pandemic, in particular claims of inadequate supplies of masks. The protesters said in October that Wellpath initially refused to test inmates for the virus.

Many demonstrators read letters that they received from inmates who complained about their medical care and the food inside the jail.

The protesters called for the county to end its contract with Wellpath, for regular testing of the inmates for the virus and for the release of low-level offenders from the jail.