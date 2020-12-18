COVID-19 outbreak at Forsyth jail increases by 11 cases to 48

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Forsyth County Detention Center has expanded to include another six inmates and five jail staff members.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that the jail has 48 overall cases, representing 37 inmates and 11 staff members.
That's up from 31 inmates and six staff members listed in Tuesday's report. In the initial outbreak disclosure on Dec. 4, there were five staff members and four inmates considered as infected.
DHHS provides semiweekly reports on long-term care and correctional facilities on Tuesdays and Fridays.
It's likely the outbreak total will increase given that county public-health officials began testing all inmates on Wednesday and all jail staff members on Thursday. The jail is at 201 N. Church St. in Winston-Salem.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
As of Thursday, the jail had 570 inmates and 221 staff members, said LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the detention center," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a Wednesday statement.
"We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”
DHHS said outbreak totals "represent the cumulative number of cases during the outbreak, and do not necessarily represent active cases."
An outbreak is considered as over by DHHS when 28 days have passed since the latest positive COVID-19 test.
The inmates infected with COVID-19 have been placed in an assigned quarantine area in separate cells.
One inmate was taken Tuesday to a local hospital with potential COVID-19 symptoms. No infected staff members have been hospitalized related to COVID-19, the sheriff's office said Thursday.
The county has a $4.53 million contract with Wellpath for medical services at the jail for fiscal year 2020-21, said Kyle Wolf, the county’s budget director.
Wellpath's testing of inmates and staff members will continue into next week "when all the first-round negative tests are retested to confirm their negative outcome," said Judy Lilley, Wellpath's vice president for corporate communications and public affairs.
"Until this second round of testing is complete, and results are received, the jail has instituted limited movement within our resident population to ensure the health and safety of all residents and staff."
Millner-Murphy said two staff members tested positive for the virus after Thanksgiving. The positive cases were reported to the county health department and DHHS.
Millner-Murphy and Lilley said Thursday that the cause for the surge has not been determined. Millner-Murphy said Friday the cause remains unknown.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday he believes the surge in cases is related in part to inmates and staff being exposed to infected individuals from the initial outbreak.
"That's one of the tough things about COVID-19 is that it is so contagious," Swift said. "You see that no matter where a person is."
There has been criticism from protesters in recent months over how the Forsyth detention center has handled the pandemic, in particular claims of inadequate supplies of masks. The protesters said in October that Wellpath initially refused to test inmates for the virus.
Many demonstrators read letters that they received from inmates who complained about their medical care and the food inside the jail.
The protesters called for the county to end its contract with Wellpath, for regular testing of the inmates for the virus and for the release of low-level offenders from the jail.
The Forsyth County Community Bail Fund said in a social media posting that Kimbrough and Forsyth District Attorney Jim O’Neill are facing “a predicted outcome” with the outbreak.
“The virus will flourish within the jail, and it will spread out into the rest of our community,” according to the group’s post.
“Nobody deserves to die or have lifelong complications from a virus because they are unable to pay for their release. Nobody deserves to get COVID-19 while waiting for a trial to argue their innocence.
“It has been months since the last jury trial in Forsyth County, and it will be an unknown number of months until the next one.”
At 48 cases, the Forsyth jail has the fifth largest COVID-19 outbreak among 26 local correctional facilities listed by DHHS.
The largest is Mecklenburg County Detention Center at 217 inmates and 21 staff members, which includes one death of a staff member.
In the Triad and Northwest N.C., Randolph County Detention Center has an outbreak of 48 inmates and 15 staff members with no deaths, Surry County Jail with 22 inmates and seven staff members with no deaths, and Stokes County Jail with nine inmates and two staff members with no deaths.
