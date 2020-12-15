COVID-19 outbreak surges at Forsyth County jail. 30 inmates and six staff now infected

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health are receiving waves of COVID-19 patients from community hospitals without the resources to handle that level of care.

"What we have seen in this second wave of COVID is an increase of COVID activity in our rural counties, many that didn't have this level of activity in April and May," Priest said. "It's just hit those rural counties harder this time around.

"Frankly, I'm seeing groups of people not taking the precautions that they need to, and that's driving the activity as well."

Local update

Forsyth County had 250 new cases of COVID-19, DHHS said in Monday's report.

DHHS lowered the COVID-19 death total in Forsyth by one on Tuesday for an overall toll of 189.

Still, there have been 11 reported over the past five days and 23 deaths so far in December.