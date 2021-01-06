COVID-19 outbreaks continue to increase at Forsyth, Triad long-term care facilities

The current wave of COVID-19 cases has contributed to active outbreaks at an additional seven long-care facilities in Forsyth County.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists Forsyth having 28 facilities with outbreaks, up from 21 on Dec. 13 and 11 on Oct. 13.

Tuesday was the latest semiweekly report from DHHS, but its first since Dec. 22.

An outbreak is defined by DHHS as having at least two individuals with COVID-19 in a single setting.

There have been 479 residents to become infected with COVID-19 during one of the current 28 outbreaks, including 38 deaths, along with 338 staff members.

Meanwhile, the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has 106 current outbreaks, up from 86 on Dec. 13 and 43 on Oct. 13.

There are 207 resident deaths associated with the 106 current outbreaks in the region.

The latest DHHS outbreak totals do not include COVID-19 cases and deaths from long-term care facilities where an outbreak had ended. DHHS considers an outbreak as over when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.