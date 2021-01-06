 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreaks continue to increase at Forsyth, Triad long-term care facilities
Dr. Mandy Cohen

Dr. Mandy Cohen

 Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP

The current wave of COVID-19 cases has contributed to active outbreaks at an additional seven long-care facilities in Forsyth County.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists Forsyth having 28 facilities with outbreaks, up from 21 on Dec. 13 and 11 on Oct. 13.

Tuesday was the latest semiweekly report from DHHS, but its first since Dec. 22.

An outbreak is defined by DHHS as having at least two individuals with COVID-19 in a single setting.

There have been 479 residents to become infected with COVID-19 during one of the current 28 outbreaks, including 38 deaths, along with 338 staff members.

Meanwhile, the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has 106 current outbreaks, up from 86 on Dec. 13 and 43 on Oct. 13.

There are 207 resident deaths associated with the 106 current outbreaks in the region.

The latest DHHS outbreak totals do not include COVID-19 cases and deaths from long-term care facilities where an outbreak had ended. DHHS considers an outbreak as over when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.

The largest current number of cases in Forsyth is at The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 114 cases involving 89 residents, including two deaths, and 25 staff.

Also with at least 50 cases are:

* Magnolia Creek Assisted Living with 101 cases involving 87 residents, including two deaths, and 14 staff.

* Summerstone Health and Rehab Center with 82 cases involving 48 residents, including one death, and 34 staff;

* Trinity Glen with 77 cases involving 40 residents, including 10 deaths, and 37 staff;

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, 76 cases involving 40 residents, including three deaths, and 36 staff; and

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Center Inc. with 57 cases involving 31 staff and 26 residents, including three deaths.

DHHS reported Tuesday that there are 598 current outbreaks at long-term care facilities in North Carolina that have a combined 34,590 cases and 3,249 deaths.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has contracted with CVS Health and Walgreens to handle the vaccination of residents and staff at long-term care facilities nationwide.

As of Tuesday, N.C. DHHS reported the two pharmacy chains have administered 13,338 doses overall at the state's long-term care facilities.

That represents 12.1% of the 109,799 doses provided statewide and less than 1% of the state's population of 10.5 million.

N.C. DHHS is providing about half of its weekly Moderna vaccine allotments to the pharmacy chains as part of the long-term care facilities' vaccination effort.

Vaccine hesitation

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a majority of workers in the state's long-term care facilities are declining to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cohen is likely to address the media during Gov. Roy Cooper's press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“I caution it’s anecdotal, but we are definitely hearing that more than half (are) declining (the vaccine), and that is concerning,” Cohen said.

Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine made comments last week about 60% of staff in long-term care settings have refused vaccination.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday the deployment of National Guard members to accelerate the administration of doses.

Cohen told AP that some National Guard personnel will serve as vaccinators, while others will assist local health departments with logistical processes of checking people into sites and ensuring they remain masked and physically distant from one another.

Cohen attributed the sluggishness behind the rollout to staffing shortages, lack of familiarity with the state’s technological systems and logistical hurdles of working with dozens of hospitals and 100 different counties throughout the state.

“We have a decentralized system in North Carolina,” Cohen said. “We have 83 local public health departments, we have 100 counties. We have great pride in that, but when you decentralize things, it does create slowness.

"We’re trying to find that right balance of recognizing the strengths in our local areas, but also recognizing where are the challenges.”

A state legislative oversight committee of Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice meets Tuesday, the day before the ceremonial opening of the 2021 session.

The committee will address vaccine distribution issues at the meeting.

"The House and Senate co-chairs have decided to add vaccine distribution and prioritization to the agenda," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.

"There are a number of questions about vaccine distribution planning and execution, and we hope that some oversight will result in improvements and advance everyone’s shared goal of vaccinating all who want it as soon as possible.”

Major regional outbreaks

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there are 12 facilities in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with a current COVID-19 outbreak of at least 100 cases. They are:

* Alamance Health Care Center with 213 overall cases (135 residents, 78 staff) and 15 resident deaths.

* Yadkin Nursing Center with 191 cases (120 residents, 71 staff) and three resident deaths.

* GrayBrier Nursing and Rehab (Randolph County) with 151 cases (81 residents, 70 staff) with 16 resident and two staff deaths.

* Village Care of King with 144 cases (94 residents, 50 staff) with 10 resident deaths.

* Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center (Davidson County) with 143 cases (97 residents, 46 staff) and nine resident deaths.

* The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 114 cases (89 residents, 25 staff) and two resident deaths.

* Accordius Health at Wilkesboro with 114 cases (75 residents, 39 staff) with 13 resident deaths.

* Peak Resources Alamance with 109 cases (68 residents, 41 staff) with 22 resident deaths.

* Ashton Health and Rehab (Guilford County) with 104 cases (78 residents, 26 staff) with three resident deaths.

* Lexington Healthcare with 102 cases (77 residents, 25 staff) with four resident deaths.

* Magnolia Creek Assisted Living (Forsyth County) with 101 cases (87 residents, 14 staff) with two resident deaths.

* Margate Health and Rehab Center (Ashe County) with 100 cases (58 staff, 42 residents) with 11 resident deaths.

