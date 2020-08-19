Three Forsyth County long-term care facilities have experienced significant increases in their COVID-19 outbreaks in the past week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The agency reported Tuesday that The Citadel at Winston-Salem has gone from 40 to 57 infected residents since Aug. 11, as well as from 14 to 17 staff members testing positive for coronavirus.
Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation's positive tests rose from 14 to 36 residents, while staff infections remained at 14.
The Atrium/The Respite Center went from zero to 11 residents testing positive and from two to 18 staff members.
On the latest list of outbreaks, DHHS added Glenbridge Health and Rehab in Watauga, which had two residents and one staff member infected. DHHS removed Alston Brook in Davidson and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center in Forsyth.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported another nine COVID-19 outbreaks in Forsyth facilities:
Danby Assisted Living Facility with 10 residents, four staff members.
Trinity Elms with five staff members, one resident.
Trinity Glen with four staff members, one resident.
Brookridge Retirement Community with three staff members.
Arbor Acres Retirement Community with two staff members.
Homestead Hills Assisted Living with two staff members.
Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation with one resident, one staff member.
Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center with one resident, one staff member.
Accordius Health with one resident, one staff member.
DHHS said that, as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 1,200 residents of nursing home or residential care centers in the state who have died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 49% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The death toll includes at least 12 in Forsyth long-term care facilities, including four at The Citadel.
Across North Carolina, there have been at least 10,615 cases in those facilities, representing 7.2% of the statewide total.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, nursing homes and residential care centers in these Triad and Northwest N.C. counties have active outbreaks:
Forsyth, with 12.
Guilford, with seven.
Davidson, with three.
Randolph and Surry, with three.
Alamance, Ashe and Rockingham, with two.
Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin with one.
There are 780 active cases in those facilities, along with 68 deaths, 48 of which were Guilford.
