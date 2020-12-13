COVID-19 outbreaks have doubled in region's long-term care facilities

The current wave of COVID-19 has contributed to a doubling of outbreaks over the past two months at long-term care facilities in Forsyth County and in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The latest semiweekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, released Friday, has 21 long-term care facilities in Forsyth with an outbreak. That's up from 11 on Oct. 13.
The 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has 86 current outbreaks, up from 43 on Oct. 13.
Of those outbreaks, five of those in Forsyth and 20 in the region involve at least 50 residents and staff members infected.
Support Local Journalism
There are 38 resident deaths associated with the 21 current outbreaks in Forsyth, along with 160 in the 86 current outbreaks in the region.
The largest current number of cases in Forsyth is at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville with 58 resident cases, including 12 deaths, and 31 staff.
Closely behind is The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 64 residents and 22 staff with no reported deaths.
Also with at least 49 cases are: Trinity Glen with 39 residents, including seven deaths, and 33 staff; Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 32 residents, including four deaths, and 30 staff; Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Center Inc. with 28 staff and 23 residents, including three deaths; and Magnolia Creek Assisted Living with 37 residents and 12 staff.
There are 11 long-term care facilities in the region with a current outbreak of at least 75 cases:
- Alamance Health Care Center with 196 cases and 14 resident deaths.
- GrayBrier Nursing and Rehab in Randolph County with 143 cases with six residents and one staff death.
- Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Rockingham County with 123 cases and two resident deaths.
- Accordius Health at Wilkesboro with 113 cases and six resident deaths.
- Peak Resources Alamance with 101 cases and 22 resident deaths.
- Carolina Pines at Greensboro with 96 cases and two resident deaths.
- Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville with 89 cases and 12 resident deaths.
- The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 86 cases.
- Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Davidson County with 85 cases and six resident deaths.
- Yadkin Nursing Center with 83 cases.
- Margate Health and Rehab Center in Ashe County with 76 cases and three resident deaths.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.