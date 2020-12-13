COVID-19 outbreaks have doubled in region's long-term care facilities

The current wave of COVID-19 has contributed to a doubling of outbreaks over the past two months at long-term care facilities in Forsyth County and in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The latest semiweekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, released Friday, has 21 long-term care facilities in Forsyth with an outbreak. That's up from 11 on Oct. 13.

The 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has 86 current outbreaks, up from 43 on Oct. 13.

Of those outbreaks, five of those in Forsyth and 20 in the region involve at least 50 residents and staff members infected.

There are 38 resident deaths associated with the 21 current outbreaks in Forsyth, along with 160 in the 86 current outbreaks in the region.

The largest current number of cases in Forsyth is at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville with 58 resident cases, including 12 deaths, and 31 staff.

Closely behind is The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 64 residents and 22 staff with no reported deaths.