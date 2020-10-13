COVID-19 outbreaks remain in 43 Triad, Northwest N.C. long-term care facilities

A total of 43 long-term care facilities have current COVID-19 outbreaks in the Triad and Northwest N.C., including 11 in Forsyth County, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The largest number of cases in Forsyth remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 47 residents infected, along with one resident death, and 32 staff members infected.
There also are 54 cases at Trinity Glen (31 residents infected, along with 10 resident deaths, and 23 staff member infected); 49 cases at Southfork (38 residents infected, along with four resident deaths, and 11 staff members infected); 46 cases at Accordius Health of Clemmons (38 residents infected, along with nine resident deaths, and eight staff members ill); and 34 cases at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living of Kernersville (20 residents and 14 staff).
The UMAR-Waddell Group Home has 13 cases involving eight staff and five residents.
On Sept. 28, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued an order permitting indoor visitation in the state's more than 400 nursing homes if the facility has had no COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, and is based in a county with a positive test rate of less than 10%.
Both criteria reflect guidance from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that was announced Sept. 18.
DHHS said the order applies to nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities and other large residential settings (with seven or more beds), including adult-care homes and centers offering treatment in intellectual development disabilities, intermediate care and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.
There are three long-term care facilities in the 14-county region with a current outbreak of more than 100 cases: Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilkes County with 130 infections and 14 deaths; Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Rockingham County with 123 cases and two deaths; and Alamance Health Care with 106 and one death.
Child care, school cases
DHHS said in its latest COVID-19 case report on child-care centers and schools that there are eight outbreaks within the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the largest outbreak involved 16 students and four staff members at North Wilkes High School in Hays. It is the second biggest outbreak in the state, trailing just 34 cases at Wayne Christian School in Wayne County.
There are six students and five staff members infected at High Point Christian Academy, eight students and two staff at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, four students and two staff members at West Davidson High School, and five students at Bailey's Grove Baptist High School in Asheboro.
Three child care facilities had positive tests — eight children and two staff at Mount Jefferson Child Development in Jefferson, five staff at First Church of God Day School in Archdale, and three students and two staff at Sunshine House in Greensboro.
Morehead High School in Eden shut down in-person instruction for two weeks beginning Oct. 5 after a potential COVID-19 exposure.
