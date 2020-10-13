COVID-19 outbreaks remain in 43 Triad, Northwest N.C. long-term care facilities

DHHS said the order applies to nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities and other large residential settings (with seven or more beds), including adult-care homes and centers offering treatment in intellectual development disabilities, intermediate care and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

There are three long-term care facilities in the 14-county region with a current outbreak of more than 100 cases: Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilkes County with 130 infections and 14 deaths; Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Rockingham County with 123 cases and two deaths; and Alamance Health Care with 106 and one death.

Child care, school cases

DHHS said in its latest COVID-19 case report on child-care centers and schools that there are eight outbreaks within the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the largest outbreak involved 16 students and four staff members at North Wilkes High School in Hays. It is the second biggest outbreak in the state, trailing just 34 cases at Wayne Christian School in Wayne County.