COVID-19 pandemic exceeds 200,000 cases, 3,400 deaths in N.C.; Forsyth had additional death fourth consecutive day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19-related cases and 3,400 deaths since mid-March, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

A factor in reaching the sobering milestones is DHHS' decision to include — starting in Friday’s report — antigen testing in case and death-toll counts.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the COVID-19 case total was 204,331, which reflected 1,629 new cases and the inclusion of the 4,563 positive antigen test cases.

Counting the deaths determined via the 25 antigen tests and 28 additional deaths reported Friday, the state death toll is at 3,409.

Meanwhile, Forsyth had an additional COVID-19-related death reported for the fourth consecutive day, raising the overall total to 98.

The county had an additional 47 cases reported Friday for an overall total of 6,956.

DHHS said North Carolina is joining 31 other states in reporting antigen-positive cases in its overall COVID-19 totals.

During the pandemic, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required states to report molecular and antigen positive cases separately. Regardless of the test used, an individual who tests positive is considered to have COVID-19.