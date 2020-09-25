COVID-19 pandemic exceeds 200,000 cases, 3,400 deaths in N.C.; Forsyth had additional death fourth consecutive day

North Carolina has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19-related cases and 3,400 deaths since mid-March, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
A factor in reaching the sobering milestones is DHHS' decision to include — starting in Friday’s report — antigen testing in case and death-toll counts.
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the COVID-19 case total was 204,331, which reflected 1,629 new cases and the inclusion of the 4,563 positive antigen test cases.
Counting the deaths determined via the 25 antigen tests and 28 additional deaths reported Friday, the state death toll is at 3,409.
Meanwhile, Forsyth had an additional COVID-19-related death reported for the fourth consecutive day, raising the overall total to 98.
The county had an additional 47 cases reported Friday for an overall total of 6,956.
DHHS said North Carolina is joining 31 other states in reporting antigen-positive cases in its overall COVID-19 totals.
During the pandemic, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required states to report molecular and antigen positive cases separately. Regardless of the test used, an individual who tests positive is considered to have COVID-19.
A molecular test looks for the virus’ genetic material, while an antigen test is a rapid format that looks for specific proteins on the surface of the virus. Molecular tests are processed in a laboratory. Antigen tests are often processed at the point of care, such as in a provider’s office.
DHHS said antigen positive cases comprise 2% of COVID-19 cases and 0.7% of deaths in North Carolina as of Friday. Individuals are only counted as a case once, even if they have multiple positive tests.
Latest COVID numbers
There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth so far in September.
With the 47 cases reported Friday, it is the first time in two weeks that the Forsyth daily count exceeded 40.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 6,365 (About 91.5%)
Active Forsyth County cases reported Friday: 493
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Wednesday (latest day available): 2.8% out of about 1,500 tests.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 207, highest of any region in the state.
(The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.)
DHHS said 93% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Friday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
New COVID-19 cases reported Friday in North Carolina: 1,629.
N.C. deaths reported Friday: 53.
Total deaths reported in N.C. since reporting began in mid-March: 3,409.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 176,422 (about 90.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized Friday: 903, up one from Thursday's report.
Daily N.C. tests reported Friday (subject to change): 32,559. Overall total is 2.9 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Wednesday (latest day available): 5.2% out of 27,664 tests.
