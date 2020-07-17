WILSON — The N.C. Whirligig Festival, which brings about 30,000 visitors to downtown each November, will not be held in person this year.
Instead, the Nov. 7-8 event is going virtual because of COVID-19, organizers said.
Festival director Theresa Mathis had stayed optimistic the last several months, believing things would work out for the festival to be held as usual.
“We originally thought the festival would be just fine since it was so late in the year,” she said. “We were looking forward to being the community event that brought everyone back together. But with the most recent governor’s executive order, we realized there simply is not enough time for conditions to improve and everyone to be safe.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would still be in Phase Two for at least three more weeks, limiting large gatherings, among other restrictions.
Mathis said organizers didn’t want the festival to be an event that caused widespread infection.
Festival planners are meeting regularly via Zoom, Mathis said, and discussing how each area of the festival can be adapted.
One of the options is a virtual marketplace for online shopping featuring festival vendors. Arts and crafts vendors are a huge draw at the festival. Emails were sent to vendors on Thursday, alerting them to the change and offering the marketplace participation option. Mathis said the virtual marketplace will open on Whirligig Festival weekend and run through December — just in time for Christmas shopping.
Live musical performances have also been a highlight of the festival, now in its 16th year. To continue that tradition, organizers are considering releasing pre-recorded videos during festival weekend and perhaps dance performances and a kiddie show. Sponsors would be needed for that to happen, according to Mathis.
Festival planners are also considering a promotion of downtown merchants, a virtual 5K, a TikTok challenge, a throwback photo contest and a chalk art contest. Many ideas are being tossed around, Mathis said, including virtual bingo and a scavenger hunt, as planners switch to virtual mode.
“We want to include the community as much as possible,” she said, adding organizers would love to hear ideas from organizations and individuals.
Mathis noted how high schools found fun ways to have graduations and celebrate graduates, and she’s looking forward to finding ways to celebrate the whirligigs and Wilson.
Of course, she will miss the annual festival and all the excitement and people it brings to town.
“I will miss seeing the families having a good time together,” she said.
Mathis is on the N.C. Festival Association board and N.C. Task Force for Festivals and has been meeting virtually with the groups every few weeks. She’s getting ideas from other festival organizers — learning what has worked and not worked with other festivals in recent months.
