COVID-19 pandemic takes major toll on 2020 visitor spending in Forsyth

Geiger said the local hospitality sector should benefit from additional meeting space in Benton Convention Center and RISE, the new indoor, multi-use sports complex in Bermuda Run.

Last week, Geiger said that “based on how we are pacing, we are optimistic and seeing signs of recovery.”

“We, along with our strong hospitality partners, continue to look forward and endeavor to strategically sell Winston-Salem as the hip, historic urban destination perfect for meetings, conventions and leisure getaways.”

Economists’ responses

A modest to significant uptick in visitor spending in North Carolina for 2021 is projected by Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University,

“If the delta variant continues to recede and no new variants emerge, travel activity should return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022,” Walden said.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the pandemic’s economic impact will carry over for several years.

“I seriously doubt that it will get back to pre-pandemic levels before 2025 at the earliest,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.