COVID-19 pandemic takes major toll on 2020 visitor spending in Forsyth

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Forsyth County has at least one financial figure attached to it — $469 million.
That’s how much projected visitor spending was lost in Forsyth during 2020, according to a recent Visit NC report.
Instead of surpassing $1 billion in visitor spending for the first time as initially forecasted, Forsyth had $527.31 million.
That was down 47.1% from $996.06 million in 2019. Forsyth was ranked ninth in the state for 2020.
Before the pandemic, visitor spending in Forsyth had set an annual record for nine consecutive years.
Another downward ripple effect: Visitor expenditures generated $42 million in local and state tax revenues in 2020, down from $77 million in 2019.
The sharp decline in visitor spending was expected given people’s’ limited ability to travel during the early months of the pandemic.
“These state-spending numbers align with ours and boldly illustrate the deep economic hit the hospitality and tourism industry suffered during the pandemic,” said Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem.
Visit NC reported that visitor food and beverage spending was tops in Forsyth at just under $200 million, followed by $132.1 million in transportation expenditures, $90.7 million in lodging, $57.2 million in recreation and $47.4 million in retail.
“I would submit our attractions do not generate a lot toward visitor spending because many of them have no or minimal admission fees,” Geiger said.
“The lion’s share of visitor spending goes toward lodging, food and beverage, and retail.”
Forsyth was listed with 5,397 people employed in the tourism sector.
Not alone
Forsyth was not alone among the state’s five metro areas in a sharp downturn in visitor spending related to the pandemic.
Guilford County was down 47.8% to $849.53 million.
Durham County had a 49.5% decrease to $548.69 million, while Mecklenburg County was off 51% to $2.81 billion, and Wake County was down 42.6% to $1.68 billion.
“The report spotlights how Winston-Salem and the state’s other metropolitan cities, who traditionally attract and host meetings, conventions and corporate customers, were the most negatively impacted by the pandemic in 2020,” Geiger said.
For the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, 11 experienced a decline in visitor spending, while Alleghany, Ashe and Stokes had slight increases.
Altogether, just 14 counties had an increase, and overall visitor spending was down 31.7% statewide to $19.96 billion. That snapped a 10-year run of annual statewide spending records.
Statewide tourism employment for 2020 totaled 178,685. The figure represented a 26% decrease from 2019.
Machelle Baker Sanders, the state’s commerce secretary, said the overall findings “confirm what we already knew about the pandemic’s effect.”
“What’s even more clear is we must all continue to work with Visit NC and other tourism leaders statewide to inspire visitation, to build confidence in our efforts to make travel here as safe as possible, and to restore an industry that benefits every part of North Carolina.”
Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell said one silver lining is that North Carolina still ranked fifth among states for visitation during 2020.
“This is a position of strength for rebuilding our tourism economy,” Tuttell said.
“Given the state’s resilience and vast appeal of its natural beauty, our creative cities and our authentic experiences at every turn, we’re confident that we’ll regain what has been lost and exceed the spending records of the recent past.”
Visit Winston-Salem outlook
In June, the Forsyth Tourism Development Authority expressed confidence in a recovering hospitality sector by unanimously approving a $4 million budget for Visit Winston-Salem for fiscal 2021-22.
The bulk of the TDA’s funding comes from the county hotel occupancy tax, which is collected by hospitality venues as guests pay their bill. The more revenue the TDA gets, the more money it is able to provide in marketing grants.
The TDA’s share of the hotel occupancy tax was $3.2 million in 2019-20 and $2.46 million in 2020-21. The TDA projects $3.1 million for 2021-22.
The TDA budget had risen every fiscal year from 2009-10 to 2019-20, but went through significant gyrations in the past two fiscal years.
It went from a record $4.85 million in fiscal 2019-20 to $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21 in response to the pandemic’s drastic impact on the local hospitality sector.
Geiger said in June that “as the vaccines rolled out in the first quarter of 2021, Winston-Salem’s hotel occupancy has consistently seen an uptick.”
Visit Winston-Salem’s 2021-2022 consumer marketing and sales plan features the tagline “Wait Lifted, Spirits Lifted.”
Geiger said the campaign is geared “to attract the pandemic-fatigued travelers who have a pent-up demand to travel.”
“Timing is always key in marketing, but now more than ever it’s critical for Winston-Salem to be boldly marketed in an integrated and strategic way.”
Geiger said the local hospitality sector should benefit from additional meeting space in Benton Convention Center and RISE, the new indoor, multi-use sports complex in Bermuda Run.
Last week, Geiger said that “based on how we are pacing, we are optimistic and seeing signs of recovery.”
“We, along with our strong hospitality partners, continue to look forward and endeavor to strategically sell Winston-Salem as the hip, historic urban destination perfect for meetings, conventions and leisure getaways.”
Economists’ responses
A modest to significant uptick in visitor spending in North Carolina for 2021 is projected by Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University,
“If the delta variant continues to recede and no new variants emerge, travel activity should return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022,” Walden said.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the pandemic’s economic impact will carry over for several years.
“I seriously doubt that it will get back to pre-pandemic levels before 2025 at the earliest,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
“Even though there are now a lot more people traveling than last year, this is much more likely to be leisure travel than business travel, as many organizations have fully embraced the idea of using teleconferencing software, such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
“There is also the continued inconvenience of public health requirements that limit international visitation, as well as a potential supply-chain-based recession on the immediate horizon.”
