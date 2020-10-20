COVID-19 patient leaves hospital with miraculous recovery from near-death experiences

"I didn't pick up on it at the time because I thought she was just weak from the virus," Peatross said.

"But, there came a point when I recognized the sign of a stroke where her eyes were going opposite of each other."

Once at Forsyth Medical Center, she went into cardiac arrest on June 7, which her mother tearfully described as a "horrific experience, the worst 30 minutes of my life," as doctors fought to save Hairston's life.

"The CT scan showed the one side of her brain not damaged by the stroke was damaged by her coding and the CPR process," Peatross said. "Her brain stem was damaged.

"The doctors told us her brain damage was so severe that she had a couple of days at the most. If she did make it past two days, she would be a vegetable.

McLean said that surviving such a long cardiac arrest "is not something that happens very often."

"She had a heart rhythm that normally you can't survive. They were immediately able to start chest compression, they shocked her to get a pulse and blood pressure going again, and oxygen into her system, but that's on the very long end of a code."

'Chain of prayer'