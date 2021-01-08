COVID-19 precautions lead to fewer flu deaths this season

Halfway through the 2020-21 season, North Carolina has seen few flu cases and deaths.
State and local health officials say it is a byproduct of the wearing of face masks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flu season is lasts from Oct. 1 through March 31, although cases and deaths have lingered into mid-May in recent years.
The N.C. Division of Public Health reported Thursday one flu-related death in the state last week, bringing the state total to three.
By comparison, there were 21 flu-related deaths at the same time period for the 2019-20 season.
Two of this season's deaths have been in the age 65 and older category, and one was in the 25 to 44 age group.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions that the weekly count does not represent all flu-related deaths in the state because many go undiagnosed or unreported.
The division does not release the victims’ hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons,
The flu vaccine is recommended for those age 6 months and older. Flu shots are free for most individuals who have private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. They are available in multiple venues, including hospitals, private physician practices, public health clinics and most drugstores and grocery stores with a pharmacy.
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups for the flu are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
As the 2020-21 flu season began, warnings were issued to the public of a potential "twindemic" scenario with the flu and COVID-19.
But at least in North Carolina, that scenario has not surfaced to date.
A DHHS chart measuring infectious disease cases was adjusted in April to include COVID-19.
As the COVID-19 cases began dominating the fever chart in May, flu cases have remained on a flat line.
"Flu is on our radar, but so far, it has been down significantly compared to previous years because of the things we have put into place for COVID," Dr. David Priest, Novant Health Inc.'s infectious disease expert, said Friday.
Priest said the decline in flu cases was expected in part because the flu is not as contagious as COVID-19.
"Social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, has had a very positive impact on avoidance of influenza," Priest said.
"Because most flu seasons tend to ramp up in February, we're not out of the woods quite yet on that. A rush of flu could further impact our emergency department's capabilities to care for patients."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said "we know from last spring you can get the flu and COVID at the same time from individuals who got sick from respiratory issues."
