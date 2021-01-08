COVID-19 precautions lead to fewer flu deaths this season

Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups for the flu are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.

As the 2020-21 flu season began, warnings were issued to the public of a potential "twindemic" scenario with the flu and COVID-19.

But at least in North Carolina, that scenario has not surfaced to date.

A DHHS chart measuring infectious disease cases was adjusted in April to include COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 cases began dominating the fever chart in May, flu cases have remained on a flat line.

"Flu is on our radar, but so far, it has been down significantly compared to previous years because of the things we have put into place for COVID," Dr. David Priest, Novant Health Inc.'s infectious disease expert, said Friday.

Priest said the decline in flu cases was expected in part because the flu is not as contagious as COVID-19.

"Social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, has had a very positive impact on avoidance of influenza," Priest said.