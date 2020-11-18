COVID-19 projected to take toll on Thanksgiving holiday travel

Piedmont Triad International Airport released Wednesday its holiday-travel tip sheet for dealing with the pandemic.

AAA Carolinas said North Carolinians will pay on average $1.96 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline — about 44 cents less than a year ago.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it is offering this weekend more than 120 free COVID-19 community testing events statewide.

For a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, go to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has advised potential Thanksgiving holiday travelers to get a COVID-19 test at least three days beforehand.

"Especially for gatherings that include people who are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19, such as anyone over the age of 65," Cohen said.

Cohen said that "the best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household."