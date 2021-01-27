COVID-19 related deaths spike again in NC

North Carolina is seeing contrasting COVID-19 trends with daily deaths still surging while hospitalizations remain on the decline.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday an additional 139 deaths statewide. Only one day has seen a higher COVID-19 death toll: Jan. 10, when 142 deaths were reported statewide.
There also were 139 deaths reported on Jan. 21.
The latest report includes one additional death in Forsyth for an overall county total of 276.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
January has been North Carolina's deadliest month of the pandemic with 2,112 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.
DHHS reported 5,587 new cases statewide Wednesday for an overall total of 733,010.
Forsyth recorded 173 new cases, following 133 on Monday and 141 on Sunday.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 26,992, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear after infection.
Hospitalizations
There were 3,305 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide Tuesday, down 63 from Monday's total. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
In the 17-county Triad region, 844 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Wednesday's report, down 26 from Tuesday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.
The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 472, or 23% of 2,054 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,930, or 23.9% of 16,418 statewide.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 12.2% out of about 850 tests conducted Monday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
The statewide positive test rate was at 11.1% out of 26,269 tests conducted Monday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
Surveillance
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 266 deaths in the county as of Jan. 23.
At that time, there were 145 males and 121 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
Seventy-nine of those people were 85 or older.
Another 68 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 50 deaths.
Forty deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Thirteen deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Eleven individuals were 95 and older.
Three were 35 to 44 years old.
Two were 25 to 34 years old.
The count includes 158 white, 76 Black, 24 Hispanic and one Asian residents. Seven people were of unknown race or ethnicity.
State aid
DHHS said Wednesday it will extend two COVID-19 assistance programs that offer services such as relief payments, access to primary medical care, COVID-19 testing, food and additional support.
The Community Health Worker program supports community health workers in 55 counties by connecting them with testing, behavioral health services and education about vaccines. The program now last through June 30.
Eligible counties include Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Surry and Wilkes through Curamericas Global.
The COVID-19 Support Services program provides assistance to people in 29 counties served by the Community Health Worker program.
Services include home-delivered meals and groceries, financial relief payments, COVID-related supplies, transportation to medical or vaccine appointments and medication delivery.
The program helps people who need support in order to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19. It will continue until available money has been spent.
Since August, the Community Health Worker program has supported 240,211 North Carolinians, and the Support Services program has supported 21,865 households.
