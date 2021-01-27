COVID-19 related deaths spike again in NC

Hospitalizations

There were 3,305 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide Tuesday, down 63 from Monday's total. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

In the 17-county Triad region, 844 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Wednesday's report, down 26 from Tuesday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.

The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 472, or 23% of 2,054 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,930, or 23.9% of 16,418 statewide.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 12.2% out of about 850 tests conducted Monday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

The statewide positive test rate was at 11.1% out of 26,269 tests conducted Monday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

Surveillance

The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 266 deaths in the county as of Jan. 23.