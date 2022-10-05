COVID-19 related deaths surge by 17 in Forsyth; increase likely related to confirmation of older cases

An additional 17 people have died of COVID-19-related causes in Forsyth County, the highest count in the state's weekly report since the height of the omicron surge in mid-February.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions its weekly dashboard totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but recently confirmed as COVID-19 related.

Forsyth's death toll from COVID-19 is at 894 since mid-March 2020, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from DHHS. The update covered the week that ended Oct. 1.

The last time the Forsyth weekly death count was as high as 17 was during the week that ended Feb. 19, 2022. The weekly COVID-19 related death count record is 32 for the week that ended Feb. 12, 2022.

There was a similar surge in COVID-19 related deaths statewide last week at 327 for a total of 26,852 since the onset of the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 495 cases last week — the lowest weekly count since 373 for the week that ended April 23.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.5%, or 95, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Forsyth has had 114,352 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Since mid-May, the new COVID-19 cases has been stabilizing in the 700 to 1,200 weekly range.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth community levels

Forsyth remains, as of Friday, in the high community level for COVID-19 with mixed showings among three key metrics.

For 13 consecutive weeks — and 16 of the past 18 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The most improvement was found in the new case count.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 205 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 249 and 238 in the previous two reports.

However, the rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 14.3, compared with 11.5 and 16.2 the previous two reports.

Also, 3.8% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 3.9% and 4.6% the previous weeks.

Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said the high-level designation could be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors.

Since Forsyth is a health care system hub for northwest North Carolina, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is inflated.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks dropped by two to 16 in the latest state update.

However, the number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks went up by five to 223, while infected residents increased by 17 to 217.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison said the weekly outbreak report for long-term care facilities "is a combination of current and past outbreaks."

"It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19."

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

The current largest overall outbreak remains at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 117 staff members (up four from the previous report) and 52 residents (up five).

There have been at least four long-term care residents who have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Other current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with cases among 43 residents (up 15 from previous report) and 13 staff (up six).

* Salemtowne, 20 residents and 18 staff (both up five).

* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, 19 residents and 10 staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Glen, 22 staff (down one) and nine residents (up four).

* The Atrium/The Respite Center, 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

* Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, newly listed with 15 residents and eight staff.

* Brookdale Reynolda Road, newly listed at 18 residents and four staff.

* Trinity Elms, 18 staff (unchanged).

DHHS has removed from the outbreak list The Oaks, with 19 residents and 13 staff, and Brookdale Winston-Salem, with nine residents.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 40 inmates and three staff (both unchanged). It remains the second largest current jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 10,940, down from a revised 15,356 in the previous report.

It is the ninth consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases. Last week's count is the lowest since 10,011 for the week that ended April 23.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 1,742, or 15.9%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.21 million.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 972, down 39 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 843 last week, up from 834 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 200 COVID-19 patients, down 22 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 79,3% of new cases from Sept. 11 to Sept. 23, along with 16.6% the BA.4.6 subvariant.

DHHS reported 12.1 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 11.4 million the previous two week.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms