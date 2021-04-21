COVID-19 restrictions ending June 1? Only if North Carolinians hit key targets.

If more North Carolinians get vaccinated, the state could end most pandemic restrictions by June 1, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday, though the mask will likely remain.

In order for that to happen, though, at least 67% of the state's adults would have to have at least a first-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, that number stands at 47%.

Cooper said his conversations with state health officials have solidified his belief that "we'll have enough protection across our communities to be able to live more safely with this virus."

"Our careful, reasoned approach has worked, striking the right balance. Now, I want us to look forward and see where we can be as spring turns into summer.

"The fact that our (COVID-19) numbers aren't declining reminds us how important it is to stay vigilant in our fight against this virus."

Cooper's latest executive order expires April 30. He said he would disclose next week what restrictions would be in place for May.

“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Cooper said.