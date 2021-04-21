COVID-19 restrictions ending June 1? Only if North Carolinians hit key targets.

If more North Carolinians get vaccinated, the state could end most pandemic restrictions by June 1, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday, though the mask will likely remain.
In order for that to happen, though, at least 67% of the state's adults would have to have at least a first-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, that number stands at 47%.
Cooper said his conversations with state health officials have solidified his belief that "we'll have enough protection across our communities to be able to live more safely with this virus."
"Our careful, reasoned approach has worked, striking the right balance. Now, I want us to look forward and see where we can be as spring turns into summer.
"The fact that our (COVID-19) numbers aren't declining reminds us how important it is to stay vigilant in our fight against this virus."
Cooper's latest executive order expires April 30. He said he would disclose next week what restrictions would be in place for May.
“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Cooper said.
“North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic, and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the state has reached the point of having vaccines available for every adult.
“After June 1, we hope that that mask mandate would only be required for people in public places indoors,” Cooper said.
However, she cautioned easing that restriction also is dependent on reaching the 67% first-dose vaccination level.
“If you are 16 and older, it is your turn to join the more than 3.6 million North Carolinians who have already taken their first shot," Cohen said.
"It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us."
Target audience
It's uncertain the possible relaxing of restrictions will motivate two groups that have proven reluctant or resistant to getting vaccinated.
The first is young people between ages 16 and 35, whom have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since Cooper ended a statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.
The other group is those North Carolinians who have refused to get vaccinated, whether they are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines or are politically opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the past week, local infectious disease experts have expressed concern about the drop off in requests for vaccines, even as providers have opened more walk-in slots, making it easier to get vaccinated. For herd immunity to kick in, at least 65% to 75% of the population would need to be vaccinated.
“It’s a function of what we’ve said from the beginning, that to get through the pandemic and not have it drag on an on, we’re going to need to get more and more people vaccinated,” Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious-disease expert, said Tuesday.
“If we don’t do that, we could have peaks and valleys with hospitalizations that go on for months and no end in sight if enough people aren’t vaccinated.”
Priest said Wednesday that Novant "supports the state’s plan to lift restrictions if certain vaccination rates are met."
"If this incentivizes even one person to get the vaccine who was not going to, then that’s a win."
Getting vaccination levels about 50% for adult North Carolinians likely will be accomplished soon because of easier access and walk-up options, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“It’s unclear whether the latest guidance from state government will do much to change attitudes about getting the COVID-19 vaccine," Kokai said.
"But, a not insignificant segment of society has no interest in getting the vaccine. I suspect most of these people also have a lower degree of fear about COVID and its impact.
"Nothing either Gov. Cooper or Secretary Cohen says will change their minds."
Recommendations
Cooper and Cohen encouraged businesses and individuals to continue to follow voluntary health recommendations through the next six weeks as DHHS monitors the effect of COVID-19 variants in the state.
Cooper's proposal would appear to meet the reopening aspirations of most businesses, particularly bar and restaurant owners who claim that recent steps by Cooper have not been enough to meet their revenue needs.
Some health officials have questioned allowing bars to fully reopen, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among young adults, particularly since the ending of the statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.
On March 26, Cooper amended an executive order to remove the 11 p.m. curfew on sales of alcoholic beverages at bars, restaurants and other establishments.
The amended executive order also allowed more people to be in public spaces, although the governor’s order requires those spaces to adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines.
Venues allowed to reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors include restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Venues allowed to reopen at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors include bars, lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs.
336-727-7376