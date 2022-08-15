COVID-19 state of emergency expires in NC

Gov. Roy Cooper fulfilled Monday his pledge to end the statewide COVID-19 state of emergency even as Forsyth and most Triad counties remain in the high level for community spread.

Cooper announced July 11 his plans to let expire his state-of-emergency executive order first issued on March 10, 2020. Some pandemic-related waivers were extended up to 14 times.

The order expired with nearly 3.05 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, as well as 27,524 COVID-19 related deaths, both as of last week's dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has had 107,247 confirmed cases and 860 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Cooper's willingness to let the state of emergency expire was based in large part on legislative changes made in the 2022-23 state budget that allow DHHS to continue to respond to the pandemic.

Cooper said previous extensions of COVID-19 related waivers had the same reasoning behind them — providing flexibility for health care workers and care facilities, as well as easier access to vaccines, tests and treatments.

Cooper said North Carolina is poised to continue its comprehensive pandemic response without the need for the order.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our state, and people now have the knowledge and the tools, like vaccines, boosters and therapeutic treatments, to keep them safe,” Cooper said.

“North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before, and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.”

Kinsley cautioned that “COVID-19 is still with us, and North Carolinians now have multiple ways to manage the virus, so it doesn’t manage us."

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., has warned that communities and individuals may not be paying enough attention to the BA.5 omicron subvariant, currently the most prevalent strain of COVID-19, which is highly infectious and contagious.

“In some ways, society has sort of moved on (from COVID) ... for better or worse,” Priest said.

“That we’re just going to live with this. That some people just ignore it now.

“In the context of a 2½-year pandemic, we still have hundreds of people dying every day in the United States (from COVID), whereas at one point we had thousands.”

Local status

On Friday, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he would keep the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration in place after the statewide order expired.

The last modification of the city’s declaration, made on Feb. 28, lifted a citywide masking mandate, but kept the emergency declaration in place.

“Forsyth County remains in the high-risk category, and our case numbers are still high,” Joines said.

Nine of the Triad's 10 counties, including Forsyth, are listed in the high level in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I have consulted with our local medical experts, and we are in agreement that for now, the prudent course of action is to keep the local state of emergency in effect," Joines said.

"This allows the flexibility of taking quick measures should it be necessary to protect the public health.”

There are 59 counties in the state considered to have high levels of COVID, down from 69 in the previous CDC report.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday the county was at a 30% positive test rate last week — up from 28% in the previous report and at the highest level since the tail end of the omicron wave in late January.

Responses

The N.C. Medical Society supports Cooper's decision to let the state of emergency expire, citing the flexibility contained in the 2022-23 state budget.

"This move was expected and supported by NCMS," chief executive Chip Baggett said in a statement.

"The governor and legislative leaders in the state have worked to ensure that North Carolina can continue to move forward and support medical professionals as the pandemic continues.

"Most major decisions have fallen to local governments, and things like mask mandates and school restrictions have already been lifted."

The group cited the CDC easing COVID-19 guidelines last week, dropping the recommendation that people quarantine after contact with an infected person and ending the six-foot apart recommendation when in public.

"Our on-going dialogue with members reminds us that anxiety over COVID-19 persists, the group said.