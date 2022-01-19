COVID-19 surge claims eight more lives in Forsyth. Snowstorm contributed to fewer positive tests.

DHHS said its report on school clusters are based on data entered into the N.C. COVID-19 Surveillance System.

“Time is required to determine whether a given COVID-19 case is associated with a child care or school setting, gather follow-up information, and enter it into NC COVID,” DHHS said. “Thus, data included in this report may differ from data available through media and other sources.”

Swift said Tuesday that at least 8,496 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 24% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county — the same as the statewide level.

Swift said that about 6,018 Forsyth children in that age range, or 17%, are fully vaccinated.

Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 46%, which mirrors the 47% statewide rate.

The statewide rate is 67% for fully vaccinated ages 12 and older.

“Our concern right now is what we’re seeing in our younger ages ... we still have a sizable percentage of the population that still don’t have even one dose,” Swift said.

Hospitalizations