COVID-19 surge claims eight more lives in Forsyth. Snowstorm contributed to fewer positive tests.

Forsyth County has experienced another eight COVID-19 related deaths, while the daily case count reached a near three-week low, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
However, public-health officials caution that the 538 cases reported for Forsyth is likely a reflection of fewer tests being conducted during the recent snowstorm.
Tuesday, DHHS reported a record 1,318 cases in Forsyth, as well as an additional 3,196 cases over the previous 72 hours.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 76,734 cases and 653 related deaths, including 32 so far in January.
The statewide daily case count also was down significantly — at 17,374 — from previous counts over the past seven days.
A record statewide daily count of 35,759 cases was reported Friday was followed by counts of 34,391 for Saturday, 30,500 for Sunday, 22,308 for Monday and 31,902 for Tuesday.
North Carolina has recorded 2.14 million cases and 20,037 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll is up 37 from Tuesday.
Forsyth update
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 35.7% as of noon Wednesday, while the statewide rate was 35.9%.
The vast majority of new cases during the current COVID-19 wave are the omicron variant, according to local and state public-health officials.
With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 250.7 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Both Forsyth health director Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.
Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek a test and medical care.
“If you have symptoms of COVID that you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.
K-12 student update
DHHS’ latest K-12 school cluster report, updated Tuesday, does not contain any new outbreaks for Forsyth.
The dashboard has N.C. Leadership Academy in Kernersville with 18 students and five staff members with infections.
The cluster at Meadowlark Middle expanded from nine to 10 students while remaining at three staff. Piney Grove Elementary’s cluster remained at five students and one staff.
DHHS also lists Friendly People That Care Childcare, based at 485 Shepherd St. in Winston-Salem, with a cluster of eight children and one staff.
It’s likely the DHHS school cluster dashboard will include more WS/FCS schools in the coming weeks.
The school system reported Monday on its COVID-19 dashboard that 1,016 students and 189 staff members reported a positive case last week, an increase of 298 cases.
The case count reflects numbers gathered from the school district’s contact tracing team and families who self-report.
The case count among students was highest at West Forsyth (43); Clemmons Middle (35); Reagan High (33); Lewisville Elementary (32); Reynolds High (32); Meadowlark Elementary (30); and Meadowlark Middle (27). Some of these schools feed into each other, suggesting siblings may have infected one another.
Schools with the highest student case count also have some of the highest case counts for staff members. They include Clemmons Middle with seven infected staff members and West Forsyth with five. Elsewhere, Sedge Garden Elementary has seven infected staff members and Speas six.
DHHS said its report on school clusters are based on data entered into the N.C. COVID-19 Surveillance System.
“Time is required to determine whether a given COVID-19 case is associated with a child care or school setting, gather follow-up information, and enter it into NC COVID,” DHHS said. “Thus, data included in this report may differ from data available through media and other sources.”
Swift said Tuesday that at least 8,496 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 24% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county — the same as the statewide level.
Swift said that about 6,018 Forsyth children in that age range, or 17%, are fully vaccinated.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 46%, which mirrors the 47% statewide rate.
The statewide rate is 67% for fully vaccinated ages 12 and older.
“Our concern right now is what we’re seeing in our younger ages ... we still have a sizable percentage of the population that still don’t have even one dose,” Swift said.
Hospitalizations
The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at another record high of 4,689 as of noon Tuesday, up 59 from Tuesday.
Of the latest total, 469 patients are on ventilators, including 108 in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.
Hospitals in the 17-county region reported a combined 1,089 COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, up 46 from the previous report.
Priest said Tuesday that Novant was caring for about 760 COVID-19 patients in Charlotte, Triad and Wilmington markets.
According to DHHS, as of Jan. 8, unvaccinated individuals represented 76.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 86.7% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide. Those vaccinated patients tend to be those who are immunocompromised or with chronic health issues.
There were 108 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 25 in the Triad region.
Journal reporter Lisa O'Donnell contributed to this article.
336-727-7376