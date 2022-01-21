COVID-19 surge rebounds with near-record level of cases in Forsyth, NC; three more deaths in the county

Since Dec. 26, the rate of infections has been twice as high among the Black population as compared to the white population, and as much as 57% higher among the Hispanic population as compared to the non-Hispanic population.

Disparities also are appearing in hospitalizations. Since the start of the year, hospitalization rates have been highest among Blacks, followed closely by American Indians, at nearly double the rate of whites.

For the pandemic as of Thursday, Blacks have represented 22% of COVID-19 cases and 23% of related deaths, or 4,301. Whites have represented 57% of cases and 68% of related deaths, or 12,809.

“Equity has been embedded in our pandemic response from the beginning, and we continue to focus on delivering life-saving tools to historically marginalized populations during this surge," Kinsley said.

One of those tools is DHHS' distribution of N95 masks to groups that include community organizations, childcare programs, long-term care facilities, local jails and providers for homeless services across the state.