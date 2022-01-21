COVID-19 surge rebounds with near-record level of cases in Forsyth, NC; three more deaths in the county

The omicron surge of COVID-19 has resumed with a near-record number of daily cases in Forsyth County and statewide, as well as spurring another pandemic high for statewide hospitalizations.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there were 1,273 new cases in Forsyth from noon Thursday to noon Friday, along with three additional deaths.
Forsyth's record high for daily case counts is 1,318 reported Tuesday. For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 78,890 cases and 660 related deaths.
Meanwhile, there were 35,395 new cases reported statewide since Thursday's report. A record statewide count of 35,759 cases was reported Jan. 14
Public-health officials have said the slight decreases in key metrics earlier this week were a reflection of fewer tests being conducted during the recent snowstorm.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 36.5% as of noon Friday, while the statewide rate was 34.3%.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 251.8 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
North Carolina has recorded 2.21 million cases and 20,193 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll is up 85 from Thursday.
The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at another record high of 4,867 — up 126 from Thursday.
Hospitals in the 17-county region reported a combined 1,133 COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, up 46 from the previous report.
Of the latest totals, 487 patients are on ventilators, including 113 in the Triad region.
There were 117 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 27 in the Triad region.
"The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.
Atrium federal request
Atrium Health and DHHS have requested federal staffing assistance with handling the health-care system's COVID-19 hospitalization crunch in its Charlotte market.
The request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency is being made as hospitals within Atrium's network and statewide are struggling with record levels of COVID-19 patients amid the omicron variant surge.
Although Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals under the Atrium umbrella also are nearing hospital bed capacity, they are not part of the initiative, DHHS said.
Atrium said in a statement that "we need more health providers to ensure the availability and the high levels of care that people rightly expect continues, especially now with each day seemingly bringing a new record number of admissions."
"We appreciate and support Gov. Cooper’s efforts to help hospital systems, like Atrium Health, manage the large influx of COVID admissions currently taking place across the state and the nation with help from the state and the federal government."
Atrium and other health-care systems are being affected in particular by staffing shortages, including employees who are infected with COVID-19 or in quarantine because of close-contact exposure.
Earlier in January, FEMA provided the state with 25 ambulances that were deployed to 11 counties, including Forsyth and Guilford counties. The ambulances are scheduled to remain until at least Feb. 3.
Atrium said in its request that it is at 95% hospital bed capacity in the Charlotte market, with 92% of COVID-19 patients being unvaccinated.
A national ICU dashboard updated weekly by the New York Times does not include Atrium's flagship Carolinas Medical Center. It includes Atrium's community hospital in Pineville, which is listed as of Jan. 13 at 100% capacity with 112 COVID-19 patients.
Baptist is at 91% capacity with 10 ICU beds available and 120 COVID-19 patients. Baptist-affiliated High Point Regional Medical Center is at 99% capacity with one ICU bed available and 53 COVID-19 patients.
By comparison, Forsyth Medical Center is listed at 96% capacity with five beds available and 203 COVID-19 patients. Cone Health is listed at 82% capacity with 19 available ICU beds and 179 COVID-19 patients.
The leaders of the three major Triad health-care systems warned Jan. 10 their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated as the omicron variant spreads.
The chief executives of Baptist, Cone Health and Novant are asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
Novant’s latest public appeal includes running ads, including in the Winston-Salem Journal, that read “we are not telling ... we are not asking ... we are begging — get vaccinated. Do your part. So we can do ours.”
Unvaccinated impact
As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that unvaccinated individuals represented 76.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 86.7% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide. Those vaccinated patients tend to be those who are immunocompromised or with chronic health issues.
Because hospitalizations lag behind increases in cases, the number of COVID-19 patients is likely to increase in the short term.
Atrium said the appeal for FEMA assistance comes after it adopted strategies to stretch its capacity, including: redeploying staff from urgent care and outpatient centers; limiting non-urgent procedures; closing specialty centers; and using additional state-provided flexibilities.
"We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.
"We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need."
Cooper has issued executive orders waiving regulations and giving hospitals and health care providers additional capacity and flexibility to treat COVID-19 patients.
"While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge," Kinsley said.
Omicron racial impact
DHHS said in a separate report that omicron is disproportionately impacting Black and Hispanic North Carolinians since its arrival in early December.
Since Dec. 26, the rate of infections has been twice as high among the Black population as compared to the white population, and as much as 57% higher among the Hispanic population as compared to the non-Hispanic population.
Disparities also are appearing in hospitalizations. Since the start of the year, hospitalization rates have been highest among Blacks, followed closely by American Indians, at nearly double the rate of whites.
For the pandemic as of Thursday, Blacks have represented 22% of COVID-19 cases and 23% of related deaths, or 4,301. Whites have represented 57% of cases and 68% of related deaths, or 12,809.
“Equity has been embedded in our pandemic response from the beginning, and we continue to focus on delivering life-saving tools to historically marginalized populations during this surge," Kinsley said.
One of those tools is DHHS' distribution of N95 masks to groups that include community organizations, childcare programs, long-term care facilities, local jails and providers for homeless services across the state.
The Forsyth Health and Social Services departments have distributed all of 36,600 N95 masks received last week from DHHS. About 90% were distributed according to DHHS' community designs and 10% to the general public. The departments said Friday they have distributed all of the masks.
Other statewide initiatives involve Healthier Together: Health Equity Action Network, and DHHS’ Community Health Worker program. Healthier Together is a public-private partnership between the N.C. Counts Coalition and DHHS.
“Historically marginalized populations have been disproportionately affected throughout the pandemic, not just during this surge,” DHHS chief health equity officer Victor Armstrong said.
“We are making great efforts to increase access to vaccines and boosters, and I urge people in these communities to get their vaccines, make sure they have their second shots, and to get booster shots when eligible.”
Vaccine record access
DHHS said Friday that North Carolinians who received their COVID-19 vaccine or booster from a pharmacy or grocery store participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are now able to access their vaccine information in the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.
For security purposes, individuals will need to first activate their portal access by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at (888) 675-4567 to verify their identity. The help center is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
North Carolinians who were vaccinated through a North Carolina-enrolled provider, such as a doctor's office, hospital, health department or community event, and provided an email address to their provider also can view and print their COVID-19 vaccine information in the portal after vaccination.
Those who were vaccinated outside of North Carolina, in a military setting, or at a tribal or urban Indian health facility, will not be able to access their information in the portal and should contact their provider directly.
