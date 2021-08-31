COVID-19 surge spilling over from unvaccinated to vulnerable vaccinated, infectious diseases expert says

A local infectious diseases expert said Tuesday the community spread of the delta variant has entered into a new, potentially more dangerous, phase in recent weeks.
Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said he is hopeful the Triad and North Carolina are nearing the peak of the latest surge that is likely to run into early October.
But, he cautioned, that will be determined in large part by how many individuals will now choose to be vaccinated after the Food and Drug Administration provided full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 16 and older.
In the meantime, Priest said "this remains a COVID surge of the unvaccinated spilling over onto the vulnerable vaccinated."
That's how Priest explains why 5% to 15% of new COVID-19 cases are considered as breakthrough, and 5% to 9% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 symptoms have been vaccinated.
Priest said those currently most likely to die from a COVID-19 related illness also are dealing with diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer, emphysema and chronic kidney problems.
"Those are the folks, those about 80 and older, whom we are trying to protect by getting themselves and those around them vaccinated," Priest said.
Priest said the Triad and the state hasn't reached the peak in key COVID-19 metrics, "but rather a plateau, and our patient census has been stable for a few days now."
"Schools opening may have an impact" on a plateau or a peak, Priest said.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's health director, said Tuesday it may take another week to determine how much the opening of the 2021-22 school year is adding to the delta variant surge.
There were 207 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 20 among staff members, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported Monday in its first weekly report. The district began the school year Aug. 23.
Swift reported that for the period of Aug. 22-28, there were 47 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth among those ages 15 to 17, as well as 99 cases of those ages 10 to 14, 92 cases for those ages 5 to 9, 47 cases for those ages 2 to 4, and 20 from newborns to 1-year-olds.
Priest said the spread of the delta variant can be successfully managed in K-12 schools by masks mandates and social distancing.
"We've certainly seen an increase in the number of children with COVID, but haven't seen a whole lot of hospitalizations in our system," Priest said.
"Wearing masks is a very important part of being able to stay in person. There may be instances where an outbreak may be big enough that you have to go back to online learning for a few weeks."
Elevated metrics
Priest said the Novant system overall continues to experience elevated COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 550 to 600 patient range.
"About 21% of them are requiring an ICU unit, and 15% to 18% are on ventilators," Priest said.
Priest said patients requiring COVID-19 treatments are getting younger (average age 49) and they have fewer co-morbidities than they did earlier in the pandemic.
"About 91% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, and 94% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated," Priest said.
"Of those others, they often were vaccinated earlier in the pandemic and have other medical problems."
Priest said that some studies have shown that unvaccinated individuals are 440 times more likely to be infected with the delta variant than those vaccinated.
Vaccination mandates
Priest said he believes the growing number of businesses requiring employees to be vaccinated, face frequent testing or lose their job is playing a factor in the recent uptick in vaccinations.
"We have seen an increase in individuals coming in, but I can't really tease out the predominant factor," Priest said.
Priest said a factor could be unvaccinated individuals seeing family, friends and co-workers getting vaccinated "and seeing they are doing just fine, and seeing people who are not vaccinated now in the hospital."
At Novant, Priest said the healthcare system has adjusted its mandatory vaccination policy for employees to take into consideration the FDA providing full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.
Employees are still required to be vaccinated, with the first dose needing to be done by Sept. 15 and the second dose around the three-week time frame set by the FDA.
Priest said that as of Tuesday about 87% of Novant's 35,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or have medical or religious exemptions. Novant has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.
Natural immunity
Depending on natural immunity to resolve the pandemic won't occur as quickly as many individuals, especially the unvaccinated, have been led to believe or hope, Priest said.
"What we struggle with involving natural immunity is that everyone is different," Priest said.
"How old you are, what other health problems you have, what medications you take, and how big a dose of COVID did you get when you were infected."
Priest said for those who had a mild case of COVID, "their immunity protection likely doesn't last very long ... and those individuals are likely to get COVID a second time" if exposed.
"You are going to either get those antibodies through a controlled way with the vaccination, or you're going to get antibodies from getting COVID and taking your chances with that.
"Over time, we'll get enough immunity in the community to get the infection numbers now," Priest said.
"But as we have learned through the pandemic, this virus has a way to surprise us, so we remain vigilant."
336-727-7376