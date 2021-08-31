COVID-19 surge spilling over from unvaccinated to vulnerable vaccinated, infectious diseases expert says

At Novant, Priest said the healthcare system has adjusted its mandatory vaccination policy for employees to take into consideration the FDA providing full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.

Employees are still required to be vaccinated, with the first dose needing to be done by Sept. 15 and the second dose around the three-week time frame set by the FDA.

Priest said that as of Tuesday about 87% of Novant's 35,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or have medical or religious exemptions. Novant has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.

Natural immunity

Depending on natural immunity to resolve the pandemic won't occur as quickly as many individuals, especially the unvaccinated, have been led to believe or hope, Priest said.

"What we struggle with involving natural immunity is that everyone is different," Priest said.

"How old you are, what other health problems you have, what medications you take, and how big a dose of COVID did you get when you were infected."

Priest said for those who had a mild case of COVID, "their immunity protection likely doesn't last very long ... and those individuals are likely to get COVID a second time" if exposed.