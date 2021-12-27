COVID-19 testing demand remains elevated in Forsyth following Christmas gatherings

A number of Forsyth County and Triad residents have heeded local and state public-health officials' advice to get tested for COVID-19 before and after holiday gatherings.
An advisory issued Dec. 20 by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also recommended requiring guests and family members to be vaccinated and have a booster shot, if eligible, before such gatherings.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its last COVID-19 dashboard update Dec. 22 before taking the state government’s Christmas holiday break. The next scheduled update is set for noon Tuesday.
Novant Health Inc. said Monday that turnout for COVID-19 testing "continues to be high" systemwide.
"We’ve seen about a 25% increase from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24," spokeswoman Megan Rivers said.
That includes at its Hanes Mall site in Winston-Salem, where testing is available by appointment only at NovantHealth.org/covidtest. Testing is available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The site will not be open Friday because of the New Year's Day holiday period.
StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays thru Saturdays.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said Monday that for the local region "testing volume is steady, although the rate of positive tests is increasing markedly."
Atrium Wake Forest Baptist said it will continue to monitor and assess the need for expanded vaccination and testing efforts and adjust as needed.
Other options
Testing is available at some Novant primary-care providers, and at urgent-care clinics provided by Novant and GoHealth that offer walk-up and "hold my place" availability at the following locations: 3163 Gammon Lane in Clemmons; 794 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 1977 Cotton Grove Road in Lexington; 1122 Randolph St. in Thomasville; and 50 Miller St., 105 Hanes Square Shop Circle and 2452 Fairlawn Court in Winston-Salem.
There's also a Novant Express clinic at the Walgreens location at 1712 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
Rivers said those testing sites are meant "for patients who are symptomatic or patients who are asymptomatic, but with potential exposure. Rapid tests are not available at those sites."
Rivers said turnaround times on test results average about 48 hours.
A diagnostic COVID-19 test can cost between $79 and $158, while an antibody test can cost $101, Novant said.
"Most medical insurance plans cover the costs for those who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19, but check with your insurance provider in advance to be sure," Novant said.
"Your plan may include out-of-pocket costs, such as a deductible or copayment. Novant Health covers the testing fee for those who are uninsured."
For an antibody test, it is covered by most insurance plans. For those who are uninsured, "you can expect to pay a discounted rate," Novant said.
DHHS testing options are available at ncdhhs.gov/gettested and include hundreds of no-cost community testing events weekly, more than 1,000 community testing sites and health care provider offices.
Many of those locations offer rapid antigen tests. Free at-home test collection kits also can be ordered through DHHS.
DHHS said Dec. 20 that, although its supply chain for testing equipment “remains tight, we are not currently seeing any shortages.”
"For asymptomatic patients seeking travel, return-to-work, unvaccinated employee surveillance or return-to-school clearance, we ask that they use the DHHS test site finder for a location that better suits their needs," Rivers said.
Forsyth status
As of noon Dec. 22, Forsyth was listed with 607 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, with 382 occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020.
Overall, Forsyth has seen a total of 56,881 cases. In recent weeks, the county’s new-case count has ranged from 40 per day to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
The positive test rate in Forsyth was at 9.1% as of noon Dec. 22.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the county’s daily case count to remain elevated through New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, confirmed Dec. 21 that the health-care system is dealing with omicron cases.
“It is in our communities and rapidly spreading,” Priest said.
“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them. It also seems to have a shorter incubation period, as short as three days.”
