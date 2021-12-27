COVID-19 testing demand remains elevated in Forsyth following Christmas gatherings

"Most medical insurance plans cover the costs for those who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19, but check with your insurance provider in advance to be sure," Novant said.

"Your plan may include out-of-pocket costs, such as a deductible or copayment. Novant Health covers the testing fee for those who are uninsured."

For an antibody test, it is covered by most insurance plans. For those who are uninsured, "you can expect to pay a discounted rate," Novant said.

DHHS testing options are available at ncdhhs.gov/gettested and include hundreds of no-cost community testing events weekly, more than 1,000 community testing sites and health care provider offices.

Many of those locations offer rapid antigen tests. Free at-home test collection kits also can be ordered through DHHS.

DHHS said Dec. 20 that, although its supply chain for testing equipment “remains tight, we are not currently seeing any shortages.”