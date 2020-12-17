COVID-19 testing under way for all inmates, staff at Forsyth County Jail

The Forsyth County Jail has started testing all inmates and jail staff members for COVID-19 following a surge in cases over the past week.
The county Department of Public Health began testing inmates on Wednesday and staff on Thursday. The jail is at 201 N. Church St. in Winston-Salem.
As of Thursday, the jail has 570 inmates and 221 staff members, LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said.
The 31 inmates infected with COVID-19 have been placed in an assigned quarantine area in separate cells.
One inmate was taken Tuesday to a local hospital with potential COVID-19 symptoms. No infected staff members have been hospitalized related to COVID-19, the sheriff's office said.
“We are working diligently with our onsite medical contractor (Wellpath), with assistance from Forsyth County Public Health, to mitigate the effects of this virus," Major Richard Carleton, the center's Detention Service Bureau commander, said in a statement.
The county has a $4.53 million contract with Wellpath for fiscal year 2020-21, said Kyle Wolf, the county’s budget director.
Wellpath's testing of inmates and staff members will continue into next week "when all the first-round negative tests are retested to confirm their negative outcome," said Judy Lilley, Wellpath's vice president for corporate communications and public affairs.
"Until this second round of testing is complete, and results are received, the jail has instituted limited movement within our resident population to ensure the health and safety of all residents and staff."
The outbreak was disclosed initially on Dec. 4 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as part of its semiweekly updates of COVID-19 cases in child-care, K-12 schools, long-term care and correctional facilities.
At that time, the detention center was listed as having five staff members and four inmates infected. The case count remained unchanged until Tuesday's DHHS report that listed 30 inmates and six staff members.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Millner-Murphy said two staff members tested positive for the virus after Thanksgiving. The positive cases were reported to the county health department and DHHS.
Millner-Murphy and Lilley said the cause for the surge has not been determined.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday he believes the surge in cases is related in part to inmates and staff being exposed to infected individuals from the initial outbreak.
"That's one of the tough things about COVID-19 is that it is so contagious," Swift said. "You see that no matter where a person is."
Swift said his department expects to receive about 2,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week.
According to DHHS' vaccine distribution plan, staff members in jails and prisons would be eligible in Phase 1B for the two-dose regimen. Inmates would be eligible for the vaccine in Phase Two.
The starting points for Phase 1B and Phase Two have not been determined.
“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the detention center," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a Wednesday statement.
"We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”
The statement noted that the detention center "stopped visitation (on Nov. 16) due to the executive order placed by Gov. Roy Cooper except attorneys."
The statement said Wellpath offers inmates two surgical masks when they arrive. They are provided with two cloth masks when they are moved to the general inmate population.
There has been criticism from protesters in recent months over how the detention center has handled the pandemic, in particular claims of inadequate supplies of masks. The protesters said in October that Wellpath initially refused to test inmates for the virus.
Many demonstrators read letters that they received from inmates who complained about their medical care and the food inside the jail.
The protesters called for the county to end its contract with Wellpath, for regular testing of the inmates for the virus and for the release of low-level offenders from the jail.
Tony Ndege, a protest organizer with Black Lives Matter for Winston-Salem, said in a statement Tuesday that “this problem is far deeper than Wellpath’s corruption and malpractice.”
“The outbreak in the county jail and correction center is the result of an incarceration state that seeks to denigrate the poor, forcing them to plea before trial while ignoring the systemic crimes of the rich.”
