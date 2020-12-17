COVID-19 testing under way for all inmates, staff at Forsyth County Jail

"That's one of the tough things about COVID-19 is that it is so contagious," Swift said. "You see that no matter where a person is."

Swift said his department expects to receive about 2,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week.

According to DHHS' vaccine distribution plan, staff members in jails and prisons would be eligible in Phase 1B for the two-dose regimen. Inmates would be eligible for the vaccine in Phase Two.

The starting points for Phase 1B and Phase Two have not been determined.

“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the detention center," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a Wednesday statement.

"We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”

The statement noted that the detention center "stopped visitation (on Nov. 16) due to the executive order placed by Gov. Roy Cooper except attorneys."

The statement said Wellpath offers inmates two surgical masks when they arrive. They are provided with two cloth masks when they are moved to the general inmate population.