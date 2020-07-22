North Carolina reported 2,140 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
It brings the total state cases to 105,001, the state Department of Health and Human Services says. COVID-19 related deaths rose by 30 to 1,698.
The daily case count has been higher only three times since the state began to feel the brunt of the pandemic in mid-March. The highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases was 2,481 on July 18.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday the county had 46 new cases for at least 4,343 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths was unchanged at 41.
Since North Carolina surpassed 2,000 new daily cases for the first time July 3, there have been seven daily case counts of at least 2,000, There also have been 10 daily case counts with at least 1,900.
DHHS said that, as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 1,137 North Carolinians hospitalized with the virus, down from a peak of 1,179 on Tuesday.
The 16-county Triad Healthcare Preparedness Center region has more intensive-care beds in use, 423, than any other region in the state. That count includes patients with and without COVID-19.
The Triad region has more adult COVID-19 patients in ICU — 89 — than all but one other North Carolina region. The Charlotte region has 92.
The Forsyth health department will conduct its next testing event at Shiloh Baptist Church at 916 E. 12th St. in Winston-Salem. Testing times will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. To register and for more information on testing, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate.
Positive tests
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May but was down to 8% as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. There have been 1.49 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth, disclosed Tuesday, had 4,175 positive results out of 34,525 tests countywide for a 12.1% positive rate.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a 5% positive rate would be preferable.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat processing plants and long-term care centers.
Cooper reaction
Gov. Roy Cooper showed Tuesday he is losing patience with North Carolinians refusing to wear a face mask.
He issued an executive order requiring that face masks be worn statewide in public settings as of June 26.
"For those who continue to defy basic decency and common sense because they refused to wear a mask, either wear one or don't go in the store," Cooper said. "Refusal to wear a mask is selfish, and it infringes on the life and liberty of everyone else in the store.
"Not only is wearing the decent and neighborly thing to do; it's the best way to boost our economy."
DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 78,707 North Carolinians were considered recovered from the virus, or 78% of those who have contracted COVID-19.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for delaying the state's second phase of reopening for a second time until at least Aug. 7.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital venues.
