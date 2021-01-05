COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Guilford County begin on Monday for people 75 and older

GREENSBORO — People who are 75 years and older can sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at clinics that begin Monday, the Guilford County health department said in news release.

The vaccinations are open to all in that age group, regardless of their health condition or living situation, the department said.

Appointments are required and can be made beginning at 8 a.m. Friday by calling 336-641-7944 and selecting option 2. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Clinic locations are:

• Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro;

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro;

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.

Participants are asked to wear a face covering at vaccination sites.

Visit www.healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle for more information about vaccinations.