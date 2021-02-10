COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers could start Feb. 24, NC governor says

The Cooper administration said Wednesday it will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and most educators beginning Feb. 24. Vaccinations for other essential frontline workers are expected to start March 10.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the goal is taking "a balanced approach with the limited vaccine supply ... and to ensure that we use our entire supply each week."
The latest round of vaccinations will be aimed at 240,000 teachers and educators, which includes child care centers, pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start programs, preschool and pre-K programs.
It includes educators in traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, stressed that people 65 and older as well as health-care workers remain priorities for vaccinations.
Cohen said setting Feb. 24 as a target date does not mean teachers will automatically secure a vaccination appointment.
"There are thousands and thousands of people that are on waiting lists across the state who are 65 and older," Cooper said.
Cohen said the vaccinations could be administered at some school sites, as during a teacher's work day or other community events. She is hopeful that some vaccinations can be provided from pharmacies, dentists and other medical providers.
The governor said starting with a smaller number of frontline essential workers, who make up Group Three in the state's vaccination strategy, will help providers distribute the vaccine more effectively and efficiently.
Forsyth reaction
Local school leaders were glad to hear of Cooper’s announcement.
“Our employees under the age of 65 have been anxiously awaiting this opportunity,” Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “This will provide an added layer of protection for our staff as we continue to meet the learning needs of our students through in-person instruction.”
Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger, who has been pushing to get vaccinations for school staff, said that once teachers are fully vaccinated they will feel more comfortable in the classroom.
“I don’t know any teacher who has not wanted to be in the classrooms, but they do need to be safe,” Motsinger said. “We want teachers protected, but we want all school staff protected. They all matter.”
In recent weeks, the Forsyth County Association of Educators, as well as the N.C. Association of Educator, has become more vocal in their demand for vaccinations.
Val Young, the president of the county group, said she was happy to hear the news.
“We have an education team that is anxious about being in school buildings, but they have been willing to do it for children. This gives them a layer of protection if they choose to get vaccinated,” Young said. “Our biggest argument was not that we didn’t want to be in school but that if you want us in school, give us what we need to do that, and I think that’s what (Cooper) did.”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has started some of the legwork. They have surveyed staff members about their interest in getting the vaccine, and they have discussed designating some of their buildings as vaccine sites.
Several hundred school employees age 65 and over have gotten at least one vaccine shot.
Balancing act
Group Three also includes essential frontline workers in sectors such as food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Retail Merchants Association told the N.C. House Health committee that its members want more information on when employees should expect to start receiving vaccinations.
Cooper said his administration is reviewing whether to prioritize other essential frontline workers. Any such prioritization would be largely based on available vaccine supplies as March 10 nears, he said.
Cooper said that waiting until Feb. 24 to begin vaccinating teachers, other educators and staff gives providers more time to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65-and-up — who are in Groups One and Two — and gives providers time to plan the Group Three rollout.
Focusing on the first two groups has bipartisan support from state Republican legislative leaders, who have stressed elderly residents should be prioritized over young, healthy essential workers.
However, many of those state GOP legislative leaders also support legislation to reopen schools sooner without mandating vaccinations for teachers, educators and other staff.
Cohen believes North Carolina is close to having vaccinated 50% of North Carolinians 65 and older, "so we are making a lot of progress. The governor's priorities track with those who are at highest risk for death in North Carolina."
Cooper said he continues to encourage school superintendents to provide in-person instruction with safety guidelines in place, such as middle and high school students following six-feet social distancing protocols.
More doses coming
Cohen said Tuesday that North Carolina was told by the Biden administration it would receive a 5% increase in dose supply this week, which could equal 6,250 to 7,500 doses.
Those ages 65 and older comprise nearly 17% of the state's population, or about 1.79 million out of 10.7 million.
Of the 1.01 million first doses administered statewide as of Wednesday, 679,432, or 68%, have gone to those ages 65 and older.
Cooper and Cohen acknowledged extending vaccinations to Group Three would require not only additional vaccines from the federal government.
It also would depend on the introduction of new vaccine sources from providers other than Moderna and Pfizer, such as the potential Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
Cooper said that "the Biden administration wants to wait to see what the FDA says about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine" before states begin to contemplate who should get which versions if and when all three are available.
