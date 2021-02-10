COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers could start Feb. 24, NC governor says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have an education team that is anxious about being in school buildings, but they have been willing to do it for children. This gives them a layer of protection if they choose to get vaccinated,” Young said. “Our biggest argument was not that we didn’t want to be in school but that if you want us in school, give us what we need to do that, and I think that’s what (Cooper) did.”

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has started some of the legwork. They have surveyed staff members about their interest in getting the vaccine, and they have discussed designating some of their buildings as vaccine sites.

Several hundred school employees age 65 and over have gotten at least one vaccine shot.

Balancing act

Group Three also includes essential frontline workers in sectors such as food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Retail Merchants Association told the N.C. House Health committee that its members want more information on when employees should expect to start receiving vaccinations.