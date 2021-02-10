COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers could start Feb. 25, NC governor says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor said starting with a smaller number of frontline essential workers, who make up Group Three in the state's vaccination strategy, will help providers distribute the vaccine more effectively and efficiently.

Balancing act

Group Three also includes essential frontline workers in sectors such as food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Retail Merchants Association told the N.C. House Health committee that its members want more information on when employees should expect to start receiving vaccinations.

Cooper said his administration is reviewing whether to prioritize other essential frontline workers. Any such prioritization would be largely based on available vaccine supplies as March 10 nears, he said.

Cooper said that waiting until Feb. 24 to begin vaccinating teachers, other educators and staff gives providers more time to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65-and-up — who are in Groups One and Two — and gives providers time to plan the Group Three rollout.