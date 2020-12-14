COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Wake Forest Baptist

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are limited exemptions from the flu vaccination for medical and religious reasons. Flu-vaccination policies typically affect volunteers, contract staffers, students and others who work or provide services.

Cone and Novant have said they expect to receive an initial supply of the Pfizer vaccine this week. All three systems expect to receive their first doses of a Moderna vaccine in January.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said North Carolina is expected to receive 85,000 doses in the first round from the federal government, then weekly allocations.

The state's strategy for COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for the first doses to go to health care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.

DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in the first phase.