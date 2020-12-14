COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center received its first shipment — 2,925 doses — of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The center is one of 11 hospitals and health care systems in the state equipped with the ultra-low temperature freezer necessary to store the vaccine until it's used. People will require two doses.
The system said that its front-line health care workers will be among the first to be vaccinated.
"We will follow a phased vaccine approach, aligned with federal and state guidance, to prioritize health care workers based on their likelihood of exposure," Wake Forest Baptist said.
However, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist have said they will not initially require employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Novant said Monday that it expects "receiving our first allocation on Thursday, but this date is tentative as things remain fluid."
"We continue to conduct practice runs of procurement, distribution and administration, as well as team member trainings."
Novant said it received over the weekend additional freezers for vaccine storage at Forsyth Medical Center.
Wake Forest Baptist made the flu vaccination mandatory in 2009, while Cone Health in Greensboro did so in 2010 and Novant in 2013.
There are limited exemptions from the flu vaccination for medical and religious reasons. Flu-vaccination policies typically affect volunteers, contract staffers, students and others who work or provide services.
Cone and Novant have said they expect to receive an initial supply of the Pfizer vaccine this week. All three systems expect to receive their first doses of a Moderna vaccine in January.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said North Carolina is expected to receive 85,000 doses in the first round from the federal government, then weekly allocations.
The state's strategy for COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for the first doses to go to health care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in the first phase.
DHHS said the next priority will be for individuals at high health risk for COVID and at high risk for exposure, including residents in long-term care facilities, those over age 65, staff of congregate living settings (migrant farm camps, jails and prisons, and homeless shelters) and anyone with two or more chronic conditions identified by the CDC to be high risk for COVID complications.
Historically marginalized populations and teachers also are represented in the prioritization groups.
Remaining phases will include lower-risk populations and have more of a focus on decreasing transmission through the population.
It is likely that it will be springtime before COVID-19 vaccine doses become available for a majority of North Carolinians, Cohen said.
"We want as many people in North Carolina to be vaccinated as possible," Cohen said.
