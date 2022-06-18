COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months to 4 arriving in NC on Monday

North Carolina will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week that are designed for children ages 6 months to 4, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday.

The first wave is expected to arrive Monday following the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving Saturday the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for that age range.

DHHS said distribution will involve all 100 county health departments, along with more than 300 pediatric offices, family medicine offices and pharmacies for children 3 years and older.

However, children under age 3 cannot be vaccinated by a pharmacist. Parents and guardians of children who do not have an established medical provider can visit MySpot.nc.gov to search for a nearby vaccine provider.

DHHS will send a postcard to families who have children that may be eligible for the new vaccines.

"Many parents and families have been eagerly awaiting a vaccine to protect our youngest North Carolinians,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“These vaccines are the best way to protect children from COVID-19 — they are safe, effective and free.”

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for three doses, while the Moderna vaccine will begin as two. Moderna is testing their third dose, with data expected this summer.

Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose.

It remain to be seen, however, how many parents will choose to get either vaccine for their infant, toddler or preschooler.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that about 18 million children nationwide are now eligible.

Yet, less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since their version of the vaccine was approved in November.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this age range have been involved in clinical trials since March 2021. The CDC said there have been no safety concerns or serious side effects noted for either vaccine.

DHHS said some children in the age group may experience temporary and minimal side effects similar to adults: a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or two.

The CDC said children under 5 have had the highest rate of hospitalizations compared to other pediatric groups.

COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalization, death, MIS-C (inflammation in different parts of the body) and long-term problems with symptoms that last for months.

Another contact option is the N.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center, which can assist in making an appointment. The center is available at (888) 675-4567 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Approvals of the vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 comes while Forsyth has been designated as a county with high COVID-19 levels by the CDC in its last three weekly reports.

Forsyth has had 836 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, along with 99,491 cases.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 914 new cases in the week that ended June 11, down from a revised 970 in the previous report and from 1,146 cases for the week that ended May 27.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Alleghany, Davie, Guilford, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin also are designated by the CDC as counties with high COVID-19 levels.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

With the shift from medium to high, the CDC recommends residents wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.