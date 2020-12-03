COVID-19 vaccine won't initially be mandatory for Novant, Baptist employees

Healthcare workers, particularly those directly dealing with COVID-19 cases, will be among the first to have access to a vaccine.
However, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday they will not initially require employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wake Forest Baptist made the flu vaccination mandatory in 2009, while Cone did so in 2010 and Novant in 2013.
There are limited exemptions from the flu vaccination for medical and religious reasons. Flu-vaccination policies typically affect volunteers, contract staffers, students and others who work or provide services.
The Triad's three primary healthcare systems expect to receive an initial supply of the Pfizer vaccine during the week of Dec. 14, along with doses of the Moderna vaccine in January.
"While the vaccine is not mandatory, we will follow a phased vaccination approach since we know that the vaccine supply will initially be limited," Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
"This aligns with federal and state guidance to prioritize staff depending on the likelihood of exposure."
Novant spokeswoman Caryn Klebba said that "we are not making the vaccination mandatory initially."
"We'll listen to our scientists and physicians to make future decisions. Our hope is that Novant Health team members will choose to model for our community and get immunized."
Becky Bean, Novant's chief pharmacy officer, told Charlotte radio station WFAE that "our goal is to educate and inform our team members around the benefits and the safety of the vaccine. Given that this is a newer vaccine, obviously we would want more time."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said North Carolina is expected to receive 85,000 doses in the first round from the federal government, then weekly allocations. Individuals will require two doses.
Cohen said there are a limited number of hospitals statewide capable of handling the ultra-cold storage setting required for the Pfizer vaccine.
The state's strategy for COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for the first doses to go to health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.
"The hospitals will prioritize vaccinations for their staff that work directly with COVID care, so we're asking them to be thoughtful about those who work on COVID-19 units, who clean those units, the environmental staff, folks in the emergency room who are taking care of patients whom they don't know have COVID or not," Cohen said.
"All of the hospital teams are going through that work to prioritize that right now."
Bean said Novant employees who work in the COVID-19 screening centers, intensive care units and emergency departments will have priority for the vaccine.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday that “I think that it’s not going to be mandatory" for individuals to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
"You can’t make something mandatory while it’s under a (federal) emergency use authorization. When it’s received full FDA approval, we’ll see what the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices says.
"I don’t see the COVID vaccine being mandatory for a while," Ohl said.
DHHS said the next priority will be for individuals at high health risk for COVID and at high risk for exposure, including residents in long-term care facilities, those over age 65, staff of congregate living settings (migrant farm camps, jails and prisons, and homeless shelters) and anyone with two or more chronic conditions identified by the CDC to be high risk for COVID complications.
Historically marginalized populations and teachers also are represented in this prioritization groups.
Remaining phases will include lower-risk populations and have more of a focus on decreasing transmission through the population.
