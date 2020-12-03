COVID-19 vaccine won't initially be mandatory for Novant, Baptist employees

Becky Bean, Novant's chief pharmacy officer, told Charlotte radio station WFAE that "our goal is to educate and inform our team members around the benefits and the safety of the vaccine. Given that this is a newer vaccine, obviously we would want more time."

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said North Carolina is expected to receive 85,000 doses in the first round from the federal government, then weekly allocations. Individuals will require two doses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cohen said there are a limited number of hospitals statewide capable of handling the ultra-cold storage setting required for the Pfizer vaccine.

The state's strategy for COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for the first doses to go to health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.

DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.