COVID cases lead Lewisville Elementary to go to remote learning

Lower community spread

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.

Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the median time from first symptom to death is between 18 and 19 days. The typical hospital stay for someone recovering from COVID-19 is between 22 and 23 days.

Even with the elevated daily local and statewide death counts the past two weeks, Priest said the mortality rate has been "fairly constant" based on the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that the Forsyth mortality rate has dropped from the January peak of about 1.25% of COVID-19 cases to 1% as of Jan. 23.