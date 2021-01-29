COVID cases lead Lewisville Elementary to go to remote learning

Lewisville Elementary School will move to fulltime remote learning for the next two weeks because of a high number of COVID-19 cases, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a news release Friday.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 10 positive cases among students and one among staff members.
Students will not return until Feb. 22. The week of Feb. 15 was previously scheduled as a remote learning week for students throughout the district.
The cases are believed to be the result of community and/or family spread, according to the school district.
School officials are working with Forsyth County Department of Public Health to track the positive cases and will determine if the number of cases constitutes a cluster.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases and deaths remained at elevated levels while hospitalizations and positive test rates declined.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday an additional 111 deaths in the state, including one in Forsyth County.
It is the seventh time in the past nine days that the statewide daily death total hit at least 109. The record daily high for the pandemic is 142 reported on Jan. 10.
With Friday's report, North Carolina has 9,157 total COVID-19 deaths and Forsyth 277.
January is North Carolina's deadliest month since the onset the pandemic with 2,354 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.
For Forsyth, the COVID-19 related death count includes 52 so far in January.
There were 6,959 new cases reported statewide, the highest daily total in a week. The overall total is at 746,459.
Forsyth recorded with 161 new cases. The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,411, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Meanwhile, there were 3,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 190 from Thursday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 3,023 on Dec. 26. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 769 COVID-19 patents on Friday, down 69 from Thursday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.
Lower community spread
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.
Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the median time from first symptom to death is between 18 and 19 days. The typical hospital stay for someone recovering from COVID-19 is between 22 and 23 days.
Even with the elevated daily local and statewide death counts the past two weeks, Priest said the mortality rate has been "fairly constant" based on the number of cases and hospitalizations.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that the Forsyth mortality rate has dropped from the January peak of about 1.25% of COVID-19 cases to 1% as of Jan. 23.
The state's positive test rate increased to 8.7% out of 68,494 tests conducted Wednesday. The 7.9% positive rate on Tuesday had been the lowest since 7.9% on Nov. 13.
By comparison, the record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 11.8% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Wednesday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."
336-727-7376
336-727-7420