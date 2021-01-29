COVID cases lead Lewisville Elementary to go to remote learning

Lewisville Elementary School will move to fulltime remote learning for the next two weeks because of a high number of COVID-19 cases, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a news release Friday.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 10 positive cases among students and one among staff members.

Students will not return until Feb. 22. The week of Feb. 15 was previously scheduled as a remote learning week for students throughout the district.

School officials are working with Forsyth County Department of Public Health to track the positive cases and will determine if the number of cases constitutes a cluster.

The cases are believed to be the result of community and/or family spread, according to the school district.

