 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID cases lead Lewisville Elementary to go to remote learning
0 comments
breaking

COVID cases lead Lewisville Elementary to go to remote learning

{{featured_button_text}}
013021-wsj-nws-lewisville

Lewisville Elementary School was built in 1947. A school has stood on that spot since 1901.

 Lisa O'Donnell/Journal

Lewisville Elementary School will move to fulltime remote learning for the next two weeks because of a high number of COVID-19 cases, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a news release Friday.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 10 positive cases among students and one among staff members. 

Students will not return until Feb. 22. The week of Feb. 15 was previously scheduled as a remote learning week for students throughout the district.

School officials are working with Forsyth County Department of Public Health to track the positive cases and will determine if the number of cases constitutes a cluster. 

The cases are believed to be the result of community and/or family spread, according to the school district. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News