COVID levels remain high in Forsyth; monkeypox cases rise to 19 in county

Forsyth County remains in the high community category for COVID-19, with the two of the three key metrics getting slightly worse over the past week.

For 11 consecutive weeks — as well as 14 of the past 16 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 238 new cases per every 100,000 people, compared with 241 and 247 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 16.2, compared with 15 and 17.8 the previous two reports.

Also, 4.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.2% and 4.3% the previous weeks.

There was less community risk level shuffling among the other 13 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties remained as well in the high-level category.

In the medium categories are Alamance, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Watauga and Wilkes.

Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham remained as the region's only counties listed as low.

Overall, there are 28 N.C. counties in the high category, compared with 27 and 31 in the previous two reports.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said the high-level designation could be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors.

Since Forsyth is a health care system hub for northwest North Carolina, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is inflated.

Forsyth updates

Forsyth was reported with an additional death report, according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 871 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 10 was 894, down from a revised 929 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.8%, or 141, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

By comparison, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 112,094 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Monkeypox update

The monkeypox case count in Forsyth has climbed from 17 to 19 in the past week involving only men, Swift said Thursday.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

The Forsyth health department is not releasing any information about infected individuals, citing public-health privacy policies.

County public health officials are doing contact tracing to identity close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

As of noon Thursday, DHHS reported there are at least 446 confirmed cases in North Carolina.

The DHHS dashboard listed Guilford with between 20 and 49 cases, while Alamance and Randolph have between 3 and 19 cases, and Davie, Davidson, Stokes and Surry have one or two cases.

DHHS has Mecklenburg as the only county with more than 100 cases, while Guilford is joined by Durham and Wake counties with between 20 and 49 cases.

Of the 446 statewide cases, all but 10 involve men, of whom 308, or 69%, were Black, and 107, or 24%, were white.

About 54% of cases, or 243 involve those between the ages of 30 to 49, along with: 168, or 38%, between ages 18 and 29, 33: or 7%, ages 50 and older, and 2, or 1%, ages 17 and younger.

Monkeypox vaccine

The free monkeypox vaccine requires two doses, and it takes 14 days after getting the second dose of Jynneos to reach maximum protection.

The vaccine is available for people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days; men who have sex with men; and transgender individuals who have had multiple partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

Swift said Forsyth health department has provided 868 vaccine doses as of Thursday.

Also now eligible are gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days: having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex; being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection; receiving medications to prevent HIV infection.

People who have already been exposed to monkeypox, but do not have symptoms can be vaccinated to prevent illness or lead to milder symptoms if given within 14 days after exposure.

Swift said the Forsyth health department has implemented a temporary pause on providing first doses to most individuals as it awaits new supplies from DHHS.

The department is reserving its available doses to those eligible for a second dose or those with intimate close contact with an infected person.

Health care experts say that monkeypox has not led to significant hospitalizations or deaths. Swift said he is not aware of any hospital patients involving the 19 Forsyth cases.